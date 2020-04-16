PUBG Tips: Top 5 best and worst guns in PUBG

Here is a list of the top 5 best and worst PUBG Mobile guns.

It is important to figure out which gun combinations will take you closer to the chicken dinner.

PUBG Mobile

The most basic PUBG tip one could give is to find the best weapons available to survive the madness in the battlefield. In PUBG Mobile, there is excellent weapon balance to help us single out the best and worst guns in the game.

If you have a UMP or a Thompson as your primary weapon, you will have a tough time surviving the bloodbath. However, it will be a different story with an AKM or a M416 in your arsenal. Therefore, it is important to figure out which gun combinations will take you closer to the chicken dinner.

In this article, we’ll list the top 5 best and worst guns in PUBGMobile.

Top 5 best guns in PUBG Mobile:

#5 Scar-L

Scar-L

The Scar-L aka Special Forces Combat Assault Rifle is a popular gun in PUBG Mobile. The Scar-L is chambered in the most commonly found ammunition in the game- 5.56. The base damage on this gun is 37, and the zeroing distance is anything between 100 and 500 meters. The Scar has two firing modes: Single and Auto.

#4 M416

M416

The M416 is by far the most commonly used gun in PUBG Mobile. It not only has five attachment slots, but is also very stable in all mid to long range fights. It uses the 5.56 ammunition and deals same damage output as the Scar-L, with a zeroing distance between 100 and 600 meters.

However, what sets the M416 apart from the crowd is its reloading speed. The default reload speed of this gun is about 2.1 seconds, but you can bring it down to 1.9 seconds with a quick-draw magazine. If you’re new to PUBG Mobile, it is strongly recommended to start off with this AR.

#3 AKM

AKM

The AKM is one of the best guns in its category. It is an extremely versatile gun with a high stopping power in CQC (Close Quarter Combat).

The AKM is chambered in a 7.62 round and has an effective range of 60. With the AKM, you get a bit more firing power, but it obviously comes with lot less stability in long range engagements.

Most PUBG Mobile players are also fans of the iron sight of the AKM.

#2 MK14

Mk14

The MK14 is an often overlooked weapon in PUBG Mobile. Found only in Supply Drops, the MK14 is a versatile killing machine. This gun uses the 7.62 ammo, and can be used as an assault rifle or a sniper.

This DMR gun is classified in the same category as the SLR, the Mini-14, and the SKS. The MK14 deals more damage than any other gun in PUBG Mobile, and it can be a deadly weapon in close range fights.

#1 Groza

Groza

The Groza is the best assault rifle in the game and is exclusively limited to airdrops. The Groza’s super-fast rate of fire deals more damage than the AKM. It has a base damage of 44 and uses the 7.62 ammunition, and is an absolute shredder in CQC situations, especially if you get the jump on your enemies.

The recoil control of this gun is better than other 7.62 weapons and you can easily hit 10 to 15 bullets on target, without having to worry about the gun swaying to the left or right. Safe to say, the Groza is the uncontested winner out of all the ARs present in the game, and if you’re lucky enough to find it, you’ll be shedding blood in no time.

Top 5 worst guns in PUBG Mobile:

#5 MK47 Mutant

Mutant

The MK47 is a confused and inadequate DMR. This gun comes with a rate of fire of about 0.1 and has an awful reloading speed of 3.3 seconds. Any engagement outside the MK47 Mutant’s range, which is 150 meters, will see players getting outclassed by other AR weapons.

#4 UMP45

UMP45

The UMP 45 is a commonly found SMG gun with a damage rate of just 39. In one of the patch updates, this gun saw a change of ammunition, from 9mm to .45.

The UMP has a range of just 180 meters. However, hip fire with this SMG can be more accurate, since it has a smaller spread.

#3 Tommy Gun

Tommy

The Tommy is another SMG weapon which lacks weapon sight. This gun has a ridiculously slow rate of fire and limited range.

The Tommy Gun is therefore, the worst SMG you can pick up in PUBG Mobile. It inflicts 40 damage on your opponents.

#2 Win94

Win 94

The Winchester is probably the most useless gun in PUBG Mobile. With no sight attachments, the Win94 doesn’t serve the purpose of a sniper. This gun takes only one attachment – the bullet loop, which it shares with the Kar98.

The Winchester also has significantly low bullet impact, and you’re unlikely to hit any of your shots with this gun.

#1 Crossbow

Crossbow

The crossbow arrows' accuracy drops significantly after a 30-meter limit, and you’ll find it extremely hard to land one on a moving enemy. The bolt travel speed is 160 m/s, which is about 1/5 the speed of most other rifles. Another limitation is that you can’t put any scope on it.