PUBG Tips: What are the Different Types of Grips in PUBG Mobile and How To Use Them? Ultimate Guide

When it comes to shooting games, especially on mobile, it helps to have great motor skills and even better knowledge of the basics. Perhaps the reason for this would be that it allows a player to be quick and correct with in-game decisions. Some decisions or rather choices, can determine a player’s output, keeping aside all the other skills relative to aiming and speed. Like choosing the right weapon for the right range of combat, irrespective of how good a player’s aim is. Though you can, it wouldn’t be the smart choice to use a sniper rifle for a close quarter combat.

PUBG Mobile players across the globe are evolving and improving their skills to find the right salt to take their game to a higher level. And the game itself is a hybrid, when compared to other shooting style games. Players of PUBG Mobile are granted with multiple options to up their skills and aide in winning the chicken dinner. A small but significant option to talk about would be the option to add attachments and improve one’s shooting ability, beyond pure skill.

Grips can be equipped on the various guns in play, to drastically improve one’s accuracy. But it wouldn’t be enough to just wing it and use any grip with any gun, just because it fits. A grip is great only when it adds some value to achieving better kills. Otherwise, a player is just fine without it. The primary function of a grip is to reduce the recoil or kick after a gun shoots a round of bullets. Even if it is just a single shot, the ability to regain control to the centre, makes one grip better than the other. Below are the grips in the order of their versatility and performance during combat based on the abilities of each gun

The Half Grip

The most versatile grip among the one’s available is the half grip, because it offers certain valuable upgrades to a player’s skills. When in combat, what a gamer needs best is the ability to shoot at and stay on, the target. The half grip fairly reduces recoil and most importantly improves recoil recovery, allowing a player to get better aimed shots at the enemy, while also getting in a greater number of shots. It does do a better job at controlling the vertical recoil than it does with horizontal recoil, but the quick recovery trumps all other shortcomings. One major shortcoming is that the weapon steadiness is reduced while using this attachment. Hence, it would be better to use this grip with generally steady weapons, such as the UMP9, AUG A3, and the Vector.

The Thumb Grip

Many players vouch for the vertical grip to be better than the thumb grip, however the thumb grip secures this position for its versatility. The thumb grip reduces recoil on a good scale, but not as good as the vertical grip. The winning functionality though is that it reduces the time taken to open a scope. Not to mention, it aides weapon stability. Hence, with improved ADS (Aim Down Sight), good recoil recovery, and higher weapon steadiness, this is a phenomenal attachment for scoped weapons.

The Vertical Grip

A favourite among many, the vertical grip is an appropriate choice for weapons with a strong vertical kick. Which would be the Beryl M762 and the Tommy Gun. As we all know, it is the only attachment compatible with the Tommy Gun, an SMG. The vertical grip, like the half grip and thumb grip is quite versatile. The point to be noted is that vertical recoil is predictable, however the horizontal recoil isn’t as it goes both ways. This makes the vertical grip slightly less useful. But there is no denying that it offers good weapon stability, which is extremely important during bursts.

The Angled Grip

The best grip for SMGs and ARs, the angled grip makes a significant difference to the horizontal recoil when in steady state. Another plus for this grip is that, like thumb grip, this grip offers better ADS speed. Now, where this grip loses out to its counterparts is when it comes to weapon steadiness. This counteracts the reduction in horizontal recoil, which makes this a less favourable grip.

The Light Grip

When it comes to taking single shots, unarguably the light grip is the best. It offers stable guns like the Vector or UMP9 amazing accuracy. It has the best weapon stability, but exchanges that for a high recoil; especially vertical recoil. Though, it makes the weapon steadier, there is a reason why this is in the last position. And that would be because the grip isn’t versatile. If caught off-guard in a close-quarter or medium-quarter combat situation, then the light grip will be of no use.

Using a grip gives huge advantage to players as an addon to their already developed skillset. A good player is one who is aware of all the tools at his/her disposal for achieving great scores overall. The best thing to do would be to test the weapons and get a feel or understanding of the weapons. In the end, what matters is to shoot to kill and not to miss.

