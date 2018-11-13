PUBG: Top 10 guns which take the least time to kill

Image Courtesy: PUBG Corporation

Its been over a year since the initial launch of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, yet, the game only surges in its popularity across all the platforms. The Battle Royale mode is ever-popular and one needs to plan an important strategy to become the last man standing, especially at higher levels.

Having a good weapon that you are familiar with often helps you to tilt the odds in your favour during those crunch moments. In addition, one must choose a weapon that takes that least amount of time to eliminate an opponent as it gives them an added advantage at close and medium ranges.

Without further ado, let us look closer at the top 10 guns that take the least time to eliminate an opponent in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Note: All the stats are taken from weapon stats Reddit thread. The time to kill is measured as the time taken to eliminate a target that wears a level 2 armour by shooting at the chest region.

#10 Micro Uzi – 0.288 seconds

Micro Uzi (Image Courtesy: PUBG Guide)

At the tenth place, it is the Micro Uzi submachine gun, which is often regarded by many as the best gun to start the game with. It houses 9mm rounds in 25-round magazines, which could be to 35 rounds with an extended. The minuscule value of 26 base damage is balanced with the high fire rate of the weapon and 542 DPS, which is perfect for picking off targets at close range.

#9 Beryl M762 – 0.258 seconds

Chambering 7.62mm rounds, Beryl M762 boasts 47 base damage, which is slightly higher than the SCAR-L, M416 and the M16A4. The 547 DPS of this weapon positions it in the second place in weapons that house the 7.62mm rounds, second only to Groza. A standard magazine contains 30 rounds while an extended clip houses 40 rounds per magazine.

However, one should manage their shots as the gun offers very high recoil.

