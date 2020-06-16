PUBG Mobile: Top 5 AR's in 2020

A look at five of the best ARs (Assault Rifles) in PUBG Mobile.

Use of a particular AR depends on the range of fight and also on individual player preference.

rishabhbhatnagar2010 FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

credit: pinterest.com

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games across gaming platforms. While the PC version of the game was released first, over the past few months, the Xbox and even the mobile versions of the game have seen tremendous growth.

At the end of the day, PUBG Mobile is a heavily skill-based game. It requires players to have good knowledge of the guns and other equipments, which goes a long way in getting the chicken dinner.

In this article, we go through the five best ARs (Assault Rifles) available in PUBG Mobile.

Five best ARs in PUBG Mobile:

#5: AKM

AKM in PUBG Mobile

The fifth position in this list of top five ARs in PUBG Mobile is rather heavily contested, with guns such as the MK 47 Mutant and Scar-L giving the AKM a run for its money. But the AKM's damage of 49 sets it apart.

While the AKM comes with a capacity of 30 and uses 7.62 mm bullets, it can be upgraded to 40. Once it is equipped with a muzzle and a compensator to deal with its rather high recoil, the AKM can be one of the most effective rifles in PUBG Mobile.

#4: M416

Advertisement

M416 in PUBG Mobile

What sets the M416 AR apart is its capacity to use a host of modifications, including scope, grip and stock. Once it is fully equipped, it can dish out a damage of 47.

It has a magazine capacity of 40 and takes 7.62 mm bullets. What makes the M416 a lethal weapon in PUBG Mobile is its lack of recoil, which makes gun very stable to use. Further, its high fire rate ensures that you are never caught in the face of opponents when ambushed.

3: Beryl M762

credit: bgr.in e

The Beryl M762 has become a bit of a cult classic in PUBG Mobile, which is majorly due to its auto mode that is freely available in various maps in the game.

Unlike the more mainstream guns such as the Scar, the Beryl M762 is a high attachment gun with an upgraded magazine capacity of 40. It takes 7.62 mm bullets and has a damage potential of 47 per unit. This gun is a lethal option for longer games due to its stability and high fire rate, making it a bit of an overall package.

#2: AUG A3

AUG A3 in PUBG Mobil

The AUG 3 is an AR that is only available from loot crates in PUBG Mobile. It comes a close second on our list of ARs in the game.

If stability is something that you require in your rifles, the AUG A3 is quite simply the most stable gun in the PUBG Mobile game. It has scope, magazine and a stock slot which has a capacity to equip 40 number of 5.56 mm bullets.

Each bullet fired from the AUG 3 gives a damage of 43. If that is not on the higher side, the AUG A3 has the highest muzzle speed and as a consequence, range in PUBG Mobile. The AUG A3 is somewhat difficult to find on all maps in PUBG Mobile. However, it is a gun that is trusted by top PUBG Mobile gamers around the world and is probably the most lethal AR in the game.

#1: Groza

Groza in PUBG Mobile

The top-2 ARs in PUBG Mobile were perhaps the hardest to choose. But the fact that the Groza wasn’t yet mentioned yet, pretty much means that it is the AR we consider to be the best in PUBG Mobile.

Like the AUG A3, the Groza is somewhat hard to find in PUBG Mobile because it is only available in loot crates. The Groza has the second highest fire rate (behind M416), the joint-highest damage of 49 per bullet, and comes with a scope and magazine slot along with a special muzzle slot that can only equip a suppressor.

The Groza has negligible recoil, has an overall magazine capacity of 40 number of 7.62 mm bullets, and is a very stable gun. Considering that almost all of its features are close to the best guns in the game, the Groza is hands down the most valuable AR to lay your hands on, in PUBG Mobile.