PUBG tricks: Best map for rank pushing in PUBG Mobile

Due to the humungous user base of PUBG Mobile, getting and holding on to a good rank in the game can be a tedious task indeed. PUBG has an elaborate ranking system that consists of eight different levels: from bronze to conqueror, with five sub-ranks in each category.

While getting wins is important in PUBG, the one thing that matters more is to have a good kill to death ratio as it helps you gain more rating points that in turn leads to quicker rank improvement. In this article, we will look at the oldest PUBG map, Erangel, which in our opinion, is still the best map in the game for rank pushing and improving kill/death ratio.

How to rank push and improve K/D ratio in PUBG Erangel map?

The old Erangel was the original PUBG map. It has since undergone various updates. It is an 8*8 km map that makes it as big as Miramar. But unlike Miramar, Erangel has a smaller playing area, as quite a bit of the map is covered by water, and it is the central landmass where the bulk of the fights in this PUBG map happen:

For effective rank pushing, one of the most important decisions is to opt for a satisfactory location that has enough loot and a dearth of players landing around you. Once sufficient looting is done, finding a vehicle instead of walking around is recommended. This not only helps in keeping you safe from opponent squads, but you can also kill opponents by crushing them under vehicles, an easy and effective way of garnering kills.

Some locations in the PUBG Erangel map like the Sosnovka Military base, School and Mylta Power are ones that have a wide range of high quality loot. While the School located in the centre of the map has good level 2 loot, finding level 3 loot and rare snipers in Mylta Power is a common occurence. However, these locations in the map are frequented by players, and you must be careful and aware of your surroundings.

Erangel has many tall mountains and buildings that can be climbed into to gain critical positions from where snipers and other long-range guns can be used to acquire easy kills.

Effective rank pushing in PUBG Mobile involves garnering as many kills as possible, camping with decent weapons and hiding in one of the innumerable hiding spots. While this might not necessarily guarantee a chicken dinner in the game, it leads to more kills, which as already mentioned, are important when it comes to pushing your rank.

Finally, irrespective of the largeness of the Erangel map, the fighting area in the map is limited. Therefore there are many locations in the map where the probability of running into opponents is high, which is good for people looking to push their ranks in PUBG Mobile. Also, as Erangel is the joint-biggest map in the game, the matches are longer, which in turn provides for better rating points.

In conclusion, Erangel is the best map in PUBG Mobile when it comes to pushing your rank up. One final tip in this regard is that play late night, or at other times when there are not as many people online. During these times, there are a lot of bots in the game, and bots make for easy killings in PUBG Mobile.