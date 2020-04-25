PUBG Tricks: How to control recoil in PUBG Mobile?

How to control recoil in PUBG

Gun recoil control is one of the hardest things to master in PUBG Mobile.

It helps significantly in taking down enemies faster and more accurately, but controlling recoil does require excellent skills and patience. It takes hours of practice to finally gain control over recoil, especially with guns like the AKM, the Beryl, and the DP-28, which are hard to operate.

Here, we have a look at how to control recoil in PUBG Mobile, both with and without a scope.

How to control recoil in PUBG Mobile

Improve recoil with practice

#1 Drag down

The first and most natural step in controlling recoil in PUBG is dragging down. Simply drag down the gun while firing, and this will take care of the vertical recoil.

#2 Stay on target at all times

The next step might sound obvious, but it is to stay on target. This is will help minimise horizontal recoil, but you’ll need quick reflexes if you want to keep your weapon on target. You will need to time it right and try to keep the crosshairs on your enemy at all times.

Use a compensator for additional recoil control

#3 Use the correct types of equipment

The third step is to use the correct equipment to reduce your recoil. For any gun, attaching a compensator, a grip, or a stock will massively help in reducing recoil.

For any weapon with naturally high recoil, use the vertical foregrip. While the horizontal recoil of a gun isn’t as pronounced sometimes, the vertical recoil surely is. Hence, it isn’t a bad idea to use a vertical foregrip with Assault Rifles like the M416 and the Scar-L.

Advertisement

An alternative to the vertical grip is the angled foregrip. and can be used if a vertical foregrip isn’t available. The half grip is also excellent for spraying and works well with SMGs.

The light grip is ideal for single-shot recoil control, which makes it suitable for use with DMRs. It can also be used to give SMGs added recoil control, but never with ARs.

The thumb grip works well with DMRs since it dramatically reduces the scope-in and scope-out times more than anything else, and lets you recover from recoil quicker rather than controlling the recoil itself.

You can also use a compensator for additional recoil control. It comes with most 7.62 caliber weapons like the AKM and the M762. On SMGs, it can make the gun virtually recoil-free. On other ARs, it does have a significant impact on reducing recoil.

Use a stock when possible, even if it isn't required, such as in the cases of the Micro UZI and the Skorpion, and the Vector. With guns like the M416, a stock is necessary, and there is a significant change.

You can also use cheek pads for DMRs and Sniper Rifles. While they don't directly affect recoil, they do increase the stability of the gun.

A laser sight will enable you to see exactly where you’re aiming even if you’re moving, which allows you to adjust your aim. This also indirectly helps you control your recoil, and you now have a better idea of where your shot is about to land.

#4 Burst Fire

The fourth and final step involves shooting in bursts of three to five rounds instead of spraying.

A few professionals have researched this, and have concluded that the recoil for the first five rounds is the lowest, with consecutive rounds having much higher recoils.