PUBG Tricks: How to control recoil in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile is a famous battle royale game. It is one of the most downloaded multiplayer mobile games, and is especially popular in India.

PUBG Mobile has a lot of different weapons in the game with different shooting mechanics. Although the game uses aim assist to help players get their shots on target, there is still some recoil in the weapons.

Recoil is a gun's 'spring back' action when a player is shooting with it. It throws the aim off, unless they know how to control it. It is always a good idea to learn PUBG recoil control, as it gives a significant competitive advantage to the players.

Here are a few tips to help control recoil:

Weapon experience and recoil pattern

PUBG Mobile AKM Weapon

Developers have designed each weapon in PUBG Mobile to have a unique recoil pattern. Some guns move vertically upwards or downwards, while others follow a left or right movement.

The key is to practice one weapon at a time till the player gets a hang of it. One can hop in the training ground and pick any weapon of choice. Once a weapon is chosen, the player should start firing it on a wall or any plane target to observe the bullet pattern on the wall.

After the pattern is drawn on the wall, the player needs to counter that movement to stop the bullet from making any pattern, and control the cross-hairs to stay in the middle. For example, if the bullet pattern on the wall is moving upwards, the player should try to move their aim downwards to compensate for the recoil.

Camera and sensitivity

PUBG Mobile sensitivity settings

A basic settings tweak that players often forget is to change their default sensitivity and camera speed settings. The game allows players to change their camera speed, which is a very nifty feature in the game.

To change the camera and sensitivity, one can head over to Settings>Sensitivity, which will allow users to adjust the scope, red dot and aim-assist settings. This will aid in recoil control.

Crouch to shoot

PUBG Mobile Crouch

Crouching in PUBG Mobile helps reduce the recoil of weapons and makes them more accurate while firing. It is advisable to crouch while engaging enemies from a mid to long range distance.

Although proning also reduces weapon recoil, it is not a widely recommended technique because it completely negates one’s ability to move quickly if things go south. Going prone is situational and one should use it carefully.

Fire modes

PUBG Mobile fire modes

The majority of players in PUBG Mobile, especially in the lower ranks, forget to change the fire modes of their weapons depending upon the situation. There are two fire modes, namely single fire and burst mode, apart from the default automatic setting.

Single and burst modes drastically reduce recoil and help players shoot accurately even from long distances. The single shot eliminates recoil, giving very accurate taps. This is especially good for hitting those perfect head-shots.