PUBG Tricks: How to get the Deadeye PUBG title easily?

Players who’re looking for PUBG tricks on the internet to get the Deadeye title, your search ends here.

The "Deadeyes" title in PUBG Mobile is one of the achievements players tend to find difficult to accomplish. To bag this title, you need to kill 3 enemies in a row by headshot from a 50-meter distance. You can only compete for this title in a solo classic match in Platinum tier or above.

But don’t worry, because Sportskeeda will present you with the best guide to achieve this coveted title, without you having to spend countless hours playing the game.

A step-by-step guide to get the Deadeye title in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: To get the Deadeye title, you need to kill 3 enemies with a headshot. Therefore it is important to figure out which map is best for sniping. It is recommended to play either on Erangel or Miramar, which are large 8x8 km maps, and are suitable for long range engagements.

Step 2: Start a solo classic match. Make sure you’re in Platinum tier or above in your respective servers.

Step 3: Drop at a location with a high sniper spawn rate. If you play on Erangel, Military Base and Novorepnoyo are ideal places to take drops at. While in Miramar, you can get yourself a sniper almost anywhere on the map.

Step 4: However, if you want to avoid getting killed even before you find a sniper, drop at a relatively less traffic area. The best way to find some offline players is to land at the very end of the flight path.

Step 5: There is a high possibility of bots spawning in and around you.

Step 6: Get yourself a sniper or a DMR with an 8-times scope. A bolt action will be ideal in this situation since you can’t afford to miss any of your three shots. A Kar98 or a M24 will easily kill a player with level 2 armor and helmet.

Step 7: You need to meet another criteria to get the Deadeye title: kill the enemies from a 50-meter distance. In order to check out the distance, you can use the 'enemies ahead' commands in the quick menu.

Step 8: You have to kill three enemies with three bullets consecutively, without missing a single shot.

Step 9: Play safe and wait for the right moment before pulling the trigger. Go for their heads.

By following the above steps, you'll easily obtain the title.