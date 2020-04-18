PUBG Tricks: How to win the new Arctic mode easily?

A step-by-step guide to win the new PUBG Arctic mode, with ease.

Maintaining body temperature is key to triumphing in this mode.

​ PUBG: Cold Front Survival.



PUBG Mobile, in its latest patch update, released a brand new Arctic Survival mode. In this mode, players need to survive the extreme cold conditions to come out victorious. However, it can be a difficult task, since you have to fight the enemies as well as the freezing temperatures to emerge the last man standing.

Guide to win the battles on the icy battlefields.

As this mode has only been recently introduced, players might want to know some beginners tips and tricks to dominate the icy battlefield from the word go. Sportskeeda hereby presents you with a step-by-step guide to win PUBG Mobile Arctic mode easily.

A step-by-step guide to win the new Arctic Survival mode:

Step 1: Start the Arctic mode, which is available under the ‘Playlab’ section. This mode is set in the map of Vikendi, and will be familiar to players who’re used to playing in the snowy map. One game lasts 30-35 minutes, similar to a classic PUBG Mobile game.

Step 2: The play style in this brand new mode is, however, very different from the usual classic games. You’ll have to survive the extreme cold storms by maintaining your body temperature.

Step 3: There are two timers near the map: Play zone time and Blizzard arrival time. 5 minutes after the start of the game, the weather will change, and temperature will fall down, forcing you to stay indoors. The Arctic mode has two phases of cold waves.

Step 4: In order to keep yourself warm, collect branches, warm packs, and heaters. Go to a compound, and use the heat pack to increase your body temperature. It is important to note that there are two in-game meters: Body temperature meter and Health bar. The cold weather won’t reduce your health if your body temperature bar is full.

Step 5: Another interesting feature is that, you can hunt chickens in the wild and roast them on fire for extra warmth. Consuming the chickens will keep you safe from the damage inflicted by the cold waves.

Step 6: You can also activate the heat zone when engaging in a fight in the open. In addition, your teammates won’t lose health if they are within the limited range of the heat zone.

Step 7: You can use the drone to track the location of enemies near you. However, this comes with a limited battery life and health. You can find the drones in the airdrops.

By following the above steps, you can easily win the Arctic mode. Visit Sportskeeda for all the latest PUBG Mobile news and guide.