PUBG Tricks: Top 3 powerful snipers in PUBG Mobile

PUBG: Top 3 sniper rifles

One of the basic PUBG tricks to win on the battlefield is to have the best weapons possible. Recently the usage of bolt-action guns has come into the foray. Long-range combats with assault rifles on large maps like Erangel or Miramar can be a tedious task. Therefore, a sniper rifle comes in handy to take down your opponents from a range. However, not all sniper rifles in PUBG Mobile are the same.

In this list, we’ll present you with the top 3 powerful sniper rifles available in the game. This sniper guide is bolt-action specific; therefore, we’ve decided to exclude the DMRs like Mini 14, SKS and the SLR.

#3 Kar98

.

The Kar98 is the only high-powered bolt action sniper rifle that you can find anywhere on the PUBG Mobile map. This sniper rifle takes five 7.62 rounds at a time, similar to what an AKM or a Groza is chambered with. The base damage of this gun is 66, and it inflicts more damage than the DMR’s like the SKS or the Mini 14.

However, the only downside of the Kar98 is its reloading speed. It is going to take you a little bit longer to get back onto your target when changing the Kar98's magazine. The time between shots is an estimated 1.9 seconds, and the effective range of the Kar98 is about 80. The recommended engagement distance with this gun is anything between 100-800 metre.

The Kar98 comes with three primary attachments slots: the muzzle slot, the upper rail slot aka the sight slot and a buttstock slot. There are two options for the buttstock slot. You can put a cheek pad on this, and increase your stability, or you can put the bullet loops, which helps with the reload time. The Kar98 has a base reload speed of 4 seconds, but with the bullet loop, you can bring the reload speed down to 3.2 seconds.

#2 M24

.

The M24 is one of the most compelling sniper rifles found in the open world. But on some maps in PUBG, it has a low spawn rate. The M24 stacks up with a base damage of 77, a range of 96, a stability of 92, and a firing rate of only 6. It uses the same 7.62 ammunition that the Kar98 does.

Not only does this bolt-action sniper rifle inflict more damage than the Kar98, but you can also get its reload speed down to almost 2 seconds with an extended quickdraw, or a quickdraw magazine. This gun has four attachment slots: the muzzle slot, sight slot, a magazine slot, and the cheek pad slot. With bullet speed of over 780 metres per second, this gun is an absolute beast in long-range combats.

Note: If you want to use a bolt-action sniper rifle, a compensator has little to no use, and is, therefore, best avoided. A suppressor or the flash hider would do a better job at hiding the muzzle flash that you get while shooting the M24.

#1 AWM

.

The AWM or Accuracy International Arctic Warfare Magnum is the most powerful sniper rifle in PUBG Mobile. If you’re lucky to get one from airdrops, your odds of winning the game go up significantly. This gun has a base damage of 100 on the range, and a rate of fire of 6. The AWM uses its custom rounds, that is, .300 Winchester Magnum, or the .338 Lapua Magnum. It comes with only 20 ammunitions per crate. The AWM takes only a single shot to knock down an enemy with a level three vest and helmet.

This gun comes with four attachment slots: the primary muzzle slot, the scope slot, the magazine slot, and the stock attachment. The AWM can be deadlier if you can find an extended quickdraw mag. This will up your magazine size from 5 to 7, and your reload speed will drop from 4.6 seconds down to 2 seconds.