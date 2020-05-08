PUBG Trigger: Top 5 best triggers for PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Triggers, image via YouTube PUBG Mobile Triggers, image via YouTube

PUBG Mobile is a free battle royale game which is very popular in India. The game has taken the mobile gaming community by storm, and is currently one of the best eSports titles out there.

With an ever-growing player base, the competitiveness of the game has also increased. Mobile gamers have come up with different grip styles to play the game and gain a competitive edge. The four-fingered claw grip is one such complicated but rewarding style of playing PUBG Mobile on a smartphone.

However, one needs a lot of practice to get these difficult grips right. This is where PUBG triggers come in handy. In this article, we discuss what triggers are, and we also take a look at the 5 best PUBG Mobile triggers on the market.

What are triggers?

Triggers in PUBG Mobile

Triggers are external devices that are made specifically for playing games on smartphones. These unique devices have buttons that depict a human finger touch, and help players have more control over their games. Triggers help replace the famous four-fingered grip style, making it easier for players to play the game.

Triggers that have been designed specifically for PUBG Mobile help gamers move, turn, aim, and shoot. Unlike human fingers, triggers don’t sweat, and don't make fingerprints on the touchscreen of the phones. They also have a soft foam finish, which helps protect the screen from scratches while playing.

5 best triggers for PUBG Mobile

Note: These prices are from Amazon, and get updated frequently. They may change depending on the time the reader reads this article.

#1 BattleMods - SpinBot

PUBG Mobile SpinBot Triggers, image via Amazon

Price: ₹429

Rating: 4/5

The BattleMods mobile gaming triggers are sold by the SpinBot brand. People may know the brand from them making triggers for games like Fortnite too. The triggers themselves are made up of an ABS material and a nickel plated alloy, and are of very good quality.

The build quality of these triggers is excellent, and they are very durable. The materials used make them sensitive and highly conductive. They are slightly expensive, but come with a three-month warranty and customer support.

The only glaring drawback of these triggers is that they are not compatible with the Poco F1 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones.

#2 R11 - RPM Euro Games

PUBG Mobile EuroGamers Triggers, image via Amazon

Price: ₹249

Rating: 3.5/5

The R11 mobile gaming triggers are sold by the RPM Euro Games brand. They are made up of a plastic-rubber material, and are available in several colours. The build quality of these triggers is good, and they are durable.

The materials used do not make scratches or marks on the phone, as long as one is careful while attaching and removing them. They are affordable, and come with a three-month online warranty.

The biggest con of these triggers is their compatibility. They are not compatible with every smartphone, and unfortunately, the company doesn’t provide a detailed compatibility list.

#3 MAGBOT PUBG Mobile Controller

PUBG Mobile Magbot Triggers, image via Amazon

Price: ₹209

Rating: 3.5/5

These PUBG Mobile triggers are sold by the MAGBOT brand. Just like the SpinBot trigger, they are made up of an ABS material and metal. They are available in only one metallic steel colour.

The build quality of these triggers is again good, and they seem durable. The rubber pad can prevent scratches on the phone, and as mentioned above, one should be careful while attaching and removing them.

Just like the R11 trigger, the biggest con of these triggers is their compatibility. They are not compatible with every smartphone, and the company doesn’t provide a detailed compatibility list. The company also does not offer any warranty.

#4 Baseus Game Trigger

PUBG Mobile Baseus Triggers, image via Amazon

Price: ₹399

Rating: 3.0/5

Baseus Game Triggers are uniquely but ergonomically shaped controllers. They are made up of plastic, and are available in only one colour (black). They are comfortable to use, but their build quality is questionable. According to the majority of reviews, these triggers can be undesirably tight on some smartphones.

The biggest cons of this trigger are its build quality and lack of warranty. It can also be incompatible with a lot of smartphones, and the company doesn’t provide a detailed compatibility list.

#5 Ebug Metal Triggers

PUBG Mobile Ebug Triggers, image via Amazon

Price: ₹280

Rating: 3.5/5

Ebug has made a gamepad-cum-trigger for PUBG Mobile. The metal triggers are connected to the plastic body, which provides a gamepad like grip while holding the phone.

The build quality seems fine, but is nothing special. There is a hole that has been made in the gamepad body, which enables users to charge their mobile devices while playing. The triggers are compatible with 4.5-6.4 inch smartphones.

The biggest con is that the triggers don’t have any warranty. The build quality does not seem very sturdy either, if the pictures and reviews are anything to go by.