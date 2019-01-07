PUBG: Twitter Reacts to "Welcome to PUBG Mobile"
The latest update to PUBG Mobile by the company behind the franchise introduced a slew of changes along with the Vikendi snow map. The visuals and the environment of the new map were highly appreciated by the community; however, the changes to the match intro with the influx of "Welcome to PUBG Mobile" line has not managed to gather allies.
Immediately, players around the globe have shown their discontent towards the latest addition and chose Twitter to let the PUBG developers know how they felt about the new feature, and here we present some of the best reactions seen on the social networking site.
Many felt that the addition of the new line before the start of every match was redundant as players' were already aware of their surroundings.
It wasn't long before people started using the opening line in all sorts of situations.
One user listed out the list of things the company needs to address while also removing the now infamous line "Welcome to PUBG Mobile."
A few not only wanted the new line to be gone but also asked the developers to bring back the old voice.
After a huge backlash, the company behind PUBG, via Reddit, decided to make the opening line optional. Replying to a post, the Tencent Community Team announced that one would see the option to disable the line with update 0.10.5.
Regarding Vikendi, it is a new 6 km x 6 km snow-covered map, offering a great balance between the smaller Sanhok and the larger-sized Erangel and Miramar. This map features a new weapon, a new vehicle and the ability to track other players on the snow via their footprints and vehicle tracks, forcing the players to plan out their strategies wisely.
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC while the mobile version of the game is available on iOS and Android platforms.
