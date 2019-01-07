PUBG: Twitter Reacts to "Welcome to PUBG Mobile"

Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation

The latest update to PUBG Mobile by the company behind the franchise introduced a slew of changes along with the Vikendi snow map. The visuals and the environment of the new map were highly appreciated by the community; however, the changes to the match intro with the influx of "Welcome to PUBG Mobile" line has not managed to gather allies.

Immediately, players around the globe have shown their discontent towards the latest addition and chose Twitter to let the PUBG developers know how they felt about the new feature, and here we present some of the best reactions seen on the social networking site.

Many felt that the addition of the new line before the start of every match was redundant as players' were already aware of their surroundings.

"welcome to PUBG MOBILE". THIS IS THE UPDATE? WTF annoying voice can't be disabled @PUBGMOBILE #pubgmobile — Hizoka (@hizoka_andou) December 20, 2018

Can we get rid of the voice that says “Welcome to PUBG mobile” at the start of every match. Thanks but I already know what game I’m playing, don’t need the voice to tell me. — Jason Lagnese (@JayLag34) December 19, 2018

Dear @PUBGMOBILE, if I have to hear "Welcome to PUBG Mobile" or "We will be taking off soon..." one more time, I will go insane and I will take you all with me! — Amber ☾ (@HailToTheFire) December 31, 2018

Ok the welcome to pubg mobile and the new voice for quick chat is so freaking annoying now — Bronté🥀 (@brontemcmillan) December 18, 2018

It wasn't long before people started using the opening line in all sorts of situations.

Me: I really need to sleep

Pubg: “welcome to pubg mobile” — Mayrosé (@Cadocadoavocado) December 28, 2018

31st ka kya plan hai bhai.

Me : welcome to PUBG MOBILE — Aditya (@adiyashraj) December 31, 2018

One user listed out the list of things the company needs to address while also removing the now infamous line "Welcome to PUBG Mobile."

1. Fix the sound.

2. Bring back old quick chat voice.

3. Remove "Welcome to pubg mobile" and "Match will start soon, be prepared". — Simas (@Simas66811443) December 22, 2018

A few not only wanted the new line to be gone but also asked the developers to bring back the old voice.

We don't need voice "welcome to the pubg mobile" it's very annoying. And bring back my cool lady voice not whispering lady voice. https://t.co/pbuGPbyVNg — NirkXIII (@nirkxiii) December 19, 2018

Please Remove "WELCOME TO PUBG MOBILE" Voice on spawn island.



And bring back the old voice over — kosong. mampus melanggar. (@aditbn11) December 18, 2018

After a huge backlash, the company behind PUBG, via Reddit, decided to make the opening line optional. Replying to a post, the Tencent Community Team announced that one would see the option to disable the line with update 0.10.5.

Regarding Vikendi, it is a new 6 km x 6 km snow-covered map, offering a great balance between the smaller Sanhok and the larger-sized Erangel and Miramar. This map features a new weapon, a new vehicle and the ability to track other players on the snow via their footprints and vehicle tracks, forcing the players to plan out their strategies wisely.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC while the mobile version of the game is available on iOS and Android platforms.

