PUBG Update 7.1 is now Live with the updated Vikendi map and more

Players can also traverse the updated island in style aboard one of Vikendi’s new trains. You can hop aboard at one of several new stations. Other changes include the removals of snowmobiles and snow bikes, an overall reduction in snow, and the temporary removal of moonlight weather, which will return later after some visual improvements of its own.

Vikendi Map Updates

Vikendi is back better than ever, with updated landmarks, trains and a slight change in season.