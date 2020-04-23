PUBG Update 7.1 is now Live with the updated Vikendi map and more
- PUBG Season 7 is officially live with several updates on the Vikendi map
- Check out the other additional features of the PUBG Update 7.1
Players can also traverse the updated island in style aboard one of Vikendi’s new trains. You can hop aboard at one of several new stations. Other changes include the removals of snowmobiles and snow bikes, an overall reduction in snow, and the temporary removal of moonlight weather, which will return later after some visual improvements of its own.
Vikendi Map Updates
Vikendi is back better than ever, with updated landmarks, trains and a slight change in season.
- Trains have been added and can be found moving along multiple tracks across Vikendi
- There is a major train line that extends along the perimeter of Vikendi, with 6 connected tracks towards the inland areas of the island
- Trains stop temporarily at train stations across the map
- Reduced snow cover
- Snow cover is reduced more on the Southern areas of the island
- Snowbikes and Snowmobiles have been removed
- Motorcycle and Motorcycle with sidecar will spawn instead, being more versatile vehicles for the updated terrain
- Weather will be either Clear or Snowy.
- Moonlight has been removed for now, but will return with visual improvements at a later date.
- General map optimizations have been made
- You can play the updated Vikendi in custom matches
- A new Cargo Depot has been added
