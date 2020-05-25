PUBG Update 7.2 brings bots to PC servers, seasoned players not happy

Image Source: Engadget

PUBG is making a controversial addition to its PC version with the new update. The PUBG Update 7.2 will introduce bots to PC servers, specifically designed to help newbies refine their skills and close the gap that would normally exist between them and seasoned players.

PUBG Corp explained in a blog post last week:

"We’re seeing more often than not that many new players are being eliminated early without killing — and often with no dealt damage. For a while you've been telling us that the widening skill gap is creating an increasingly challenging environment for some of our players and we're now ready to talk about our plan to help with this.’’

Bots or AI-powered opponents were initially launched in test servers more than a week ago and are now officially part of the game. These bots will appear only in normal games and will turn up more sporadically as the skill of a player increases.

Their actions are limited to activities such as walking, running, crouching and shooting, as well as parkouring, diving, parachuting and looting. They will compete only in regular matching games.

Image Source: YouTube Thumbnail

Experienced and seasoned players are, however, not pleased with this move and have publicly voiced their discontentment on social media.

Having said that, the update is clearly meant to inspire newcomers to stay in the game longer instead of leaving when feeling hopeless. It will also play a pivotal role in increasing the game's userbase in the long run.

The question is, can longtime players who have toiled since the beginning of their PUBG journey accept this addition? Considering the developers' long-term plans for bots, it seems like they certainly don't have a choice if they want to continue playing the game.