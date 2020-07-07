PUBG Update: How to download PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update officially rolled out on July 7 and can be downloaded from Google Playstore.

The new update is set to bring several new features to the game.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update officially rolled out on July 7 and is now available to download from Google Playstore.

The latest update brings exciting new features and additions to PUBG Mobile including the Livik map, new arena gameplay, library mode, cheer park and much more.

The update requires 1.84 GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.3 GB of storage space on iOS devices.

Here is a guide on how to download the latest PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update without much hassle.

How to download PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update

Search for PUBG Mobile on Google Playstore. Click on the first result and hit the update button. After downloading the update file, wait for the installation to complete. The size of the update is approximately 1.84GB. It may take up to 15-20 minutes to update the game, depending on your internet connection.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update

The official patch notes reveal that the latest update will bring a bunch of new features into the game. The Livik map is one of the most significant and highly-anticipated additions to the game. It is a new secret map which was first spotted during the testing period of the 0.19.0 beta version of PUBG Mobile. The map also features an exclusive monster truck vehicle and MK12 shotgun weapon.

Advertisement

Tencent Games has also added a revamped version of cheer park called 'Cheer Park 2.0'. Library mode is also introduced under the arcade section of the game. This is the first-ever indoor map with a symmetrical layout and three assault routes - left, right, and centre.

Another addition is a new Barrel extender attachment, which increases the firearm's range and reduces the damage reduction of bullets due to distance. It can be used on the majority of sniper rifles, rifles and SMGs in the game.