PUBG Update: How to Download PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Beta Version? Ultimate Guide

PUBG Mobile's latest beta version 0.14.0 has been officially released. However, the global release date of this new PUBG update is not published yet by officials.

Talking about the latest beta update, the UI of the game has been changed. The update will also see a brand new mode introduced in the game. Apart from this, a numbers of glitches and bugs have been fixed. And the good news for PUBG Mobile players is that the beta testing phase of PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 has begun, and a lot of new exciting features have been added in this new version.

This article will give a full guide on how to download and install the beta version of PUBG mobile 0.14.0 on mobile devices.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Update 0.14.0 Beta Version:

To download the new beta update, download a file by clicking on the link given below and proceed further with the steps mentioned below:

Download for android users: https://filecdn-igamecj.akamaized.net/fclient/download.html

Download for iOS users: https://testflight.apple.com/join/yfCvLkdl

How to install this new update on your phone:-

Open File Manager of your phone. Navigate to download folder. Click on downloaded file Android_IG0140_No4_0.14.0.11190_Shipping_Google_CE.signed.shell.apk Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet by navigating to settings>safety, and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources Now, wait for the file to install in your phone. It may take up to 5-10 minutes depending on your phone performance. After completion of the installation, Open the PUBG Mobile beta app and Sign In using the Guest account. Boom, You have now become an early beta tester of 0.14.0 version.

Some important key points to remember before installing this beta update:-

Use guest login to get into the game, other login methods are unavailable

4GB of free space is required to install this beta update.

Redownload the apk file if the error message will appear "Problem parsing package" .

. Use the report button to reports bugs and technical issues.

So what you guys are waiting for? They have a minimal Beta Test for a new Mode Selection UI for Update 0.14.0. If you are interested in participating, download and install it on your phone.

