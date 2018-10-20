PUBG Update: New vehicle added to Sanhok map

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST News 20 Oct 2018, 22:19 IST

Image Courtesy: PUBG Corporation

Since its launch late last year, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has taken the gaming world by storm, thanks to the immensely popular Battle Royale mode. In this mode, players are parachuted onto an island where they must eliminate other competitors in order to become the last man standing.

An update to the game introduced a slew of new features, including a new gun and improvements to the weapon system. Additionally, the update also saw the influx of a new vehicle Rony, which will be exclusively available for the Sanhok map.

PUBG Mobile's official twitter handle announced the same. 'And just when you though #sanhok can't get any better, a new vehicle suddenly appears! Introducing: RONY #pubgmobile090,' the tweet read.

And just when you thought #sanhok can’t get any better, a new vehicle suddenly appears! Introducing: RONY #pubgmobile090 pic.twitter.com/aXd8mojBug — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 20, 2018

Rony is a white pickup truck that one could find on the Sanhok map, which was released last month. There isn't any additional styling apart from of the display on the name on the back of the vehicle. The pickup truck comes in very handy to explore the diverse terrain found on the map. The short clip that accompanied the tweet also showcased that two players could share the truck, allowing one to drop the second player at strategically important locations to gain that all-important advantage.

Other improvements brought by the update include better sound effects for vehicles along with enhanced driver and passenger views. The new weapon is called QBU DMR, which replaces Mini14 and uses 5.56mm ammo. The gun can be found on the Sanhok map. Furthermore, a night mode has been added to the ever-popular Erangel map.

PUBG is available for Xbox One and Microsoft Windows while the mobile version, PUBG Mobile, is available on both the Play Store and the App Store. Also, there are reports suggesting that a PlayStation 4 version of the game will soon hit the stores.