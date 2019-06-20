PUBG Update: New Vehicle, Guns & Gameplay Features Coming To PUBG Test Servers

Md Armughanuddin

PUBG has seen a decline in the player base in some of the platforms (Image Source: PUBG.com)

With the increasing competition in the battle royale genre, PUBG has seen a decline in the player base in some of the platforms.

Keeping that in mind, the developers behind the game have been working eagerly to bring a number of new stuff for the players out there.

The recent updates had brought back a lot of players to the game, and the developers will ensure that they keep adding stuff to the game which keeps the player base of the game afloat.

The latest update is now out on the test server and is bringing loads of stuff to the game. First of all, we have a new BP system.

The revamped system allows more stuff to be purchased with Battle Points. Speaking of the earning part, there will be more opportunities to earn in-game currency after the latest update.

That is because of the Survival Supply missions, which will award in-game currency until the next Survivor Pass comes out.

The Survival Supply System is a free version of the Survivor Pass mission systems. Players will have to complete daily and weekly missions in return for BP.

Completing the missions will reward you with 200 to 1500 BP. The Survival Supply System will end with the start of the live server maintenance, that is, July 23rd, 2019.

Desert Eagle

Moving on from the revamped battle point system, we have a new gun in the game, the Desert Eagle. The gun will spawn on all maps and will be the strongest pistol in the game with a damage of 62 per shot.

The gun has a single fire mode and will use .45ACP bullets with a magazine size of 7 bullets. However, to compensate for the high damage and muzzle velocity, the gun has a harder to control recoil.

The game will also be getting a new vehicle in the form of BRDM-2. The new car is a replacement to the Special Care Package which is called via the Flare Gun. The car replaces the armored UAZ.

Apart from having twice the health of the armored UAZ, a striking feature of the car is that it can travel on both ground and water. That's a pretty surprising addition to the game. However, players can't shoot from it while the car is on water. Despite that, the car still sounds pretty overpowered as compared to the earlier armored UAZ.

Ledge Grab Feature is Now Available On Test Servers

An interesting new feature coming to the game is the Ledge Grab gameplay mechanic. With this new feature, players can hang onto edges of roofs, fences and other obstacles which are under 2.5 meters of height.

Players can also jump from building to building to container to container using this mechanic. This will add a strategical touch to the game, given the fact that it will give access to a number of new locations to the players, which were previously unreachable. The ledge grab doesn't work on railings or slide down railings yet, but the developers have assured that these will be activated in the future.

Gas cans now explode, just like the red cylinders you find in every other game. This is another strategic element added in the latest update. When the gas can explodes, it will damage all the players in a given radius.

The damage, of course, gets lesser depending on the proximity to the explosion. Just like other grenades, the gas can also deal damage to you and your teammates.

A major addition to the game is radio messages. This is similar to what is present in PUBG Mobile. Some players don't have access to voice chat in the game.

To address this issue the developers have introduced the radio messages to quickly communicate with teammates. This will help in communicating better and will improve the gameplay from a strategical outlook in random matches.

Apart from this, there is still a lot which has been added in the update. For example, there are a number of new skins and summer season items and performance fixes. Buildings at a short distance now load 30 to 40% faster through optimization of level streaming, and opening crates in the store is way faster now.

Finally, there is a new brightness option for each map. The rest of the patch notes can be found on this link. The Update surely looks promising and will add a lot of variety to the game when it hits the test servers.