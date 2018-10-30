PUBG Update: Night Mode Chance Turned up to 50%

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is a worldwide sensation. It first emerged as an early access game on Steam and went on to subsequently topple Dota 2's position as the most played game on the platform in no time. It was indeed a surprise for many. The game sent ripples across the gaming industry and would go on the break many records in the meantime.

Following the ultra-successful and eventful release of the game on PC, it was shortly announced that PUBG would now come on to the mobile. As of today, the game has hit 10 million active players all around the globe.

The gameplay is simple. You are dropped onto one of three different maps anywhere across the island or desert alongside 99 other players. From there, you go on to pick up various items that shall aid your goal. It could be anything from guns and ammunition to band-aids, first-aid kits, and energy drinks.

From there, you can either hop on to a bike or a car and race across the country wild and free, taking down other opponents, or you can walk your path to victory. The goal? You have to be the last man standing on the ground. Let me also add that a blue 'wall' keeps encroaching on the area you stand and continues to short the area in which you can play.

Earlier today, it was announced on PUBG Mobile's official twitter that the festive season's event, a 'Night Mode', would be extended regarding what chances exist for you to play it. The chance to now end up in a 'Night Mode' game is 50%!

We have just turned up Night Mode to 50% chance for you to get it in #pubgmobile until October 31, 23:59 UTC. Make sure you are playing Erangel, Classic. Have fun! pic.twitter.com/LJsWLoPL1d — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 30, 2018

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by PUBG Corporation. It is available on PC, Android, and Xbox One for free on all the mentioned platforms.