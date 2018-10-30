×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

PUBG Update: Night Mode Chance Turned up to 50%

Soham Narendra Rane
CONTRIBUTOR
News
37   //    30 Oct 2018, 16:54 IST

Image result for pubg

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is a worldwide sensation. It first emerged as an early access game on Steam and went on to subsequently topple Dota 2's position as the most played game on the platform in no time. It was indeed a surprise for many. The game sent ripples across the gaming industry and would go on the break many records in the meantime.

Following the ultra-successful and eventful release of the game on PC, it was shortly announced that PUBG would now come on to the mobile. As of today, the game has hit 10 million active players all around the globe.

The gameplay is simple. You are dropped onto one of three different maps anywhere across the island or desert alongside 99 other players. From there, you go on to pick up various items that shall aid your goal. It could be anything from guns and ammunition to band-aids, first-aid kits, and energy drinks.

From there, you can either hop on to a bike or a car and race across the country wild and free, taking down other opponents, or you can walk your path to victory. The goal? You have to be the last man standing on the ground. Let me also add that a blue 'wall' keeps encroaching on the area you stand and continues to short the area in which you can play.

Earlier today, it was announced on PUBG Mobile's official twitter that the festive season's event, a 'Night Mode', would be extended regarding what chances exist for you to play it. The chance to now end up in a 'Night Mode' game is 50%!

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by PUBG Corporation. It is available on PC, Android, and Xbox One for free on all the mentioned platforms.

Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
Soham Narendra Rane
CONTRIBUTOR
I write about games and stuff.
PUBG News: New Halloween Update Leaked - Night Mode, New...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: Tencent to introduce new gun along with...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Xbox Update: Patch Note for the XBOX 1.0 Update #2
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: New vehicle added to Sanhok map
RELATED STORY
PUBG Tips: Arcade Mode training could help your K/D
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: New Training Mode, Weapon and Reward System...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: Tencent to update PUBG Mobile to make the...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG to get custom skins based on famous...
RELATED STORY
PUBG PC Update: PUBG 1.0 New Update and "FIX PUBG" Campaign
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: PUBG PC Update Patch 22 is Going to Be Live...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us