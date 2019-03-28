PUBG Update: Patch 27 adds new weapon, Survivor Pass 3, changes to loot spawn rates and more

MP5K SMG

Patch 27 is the latest patch to hit PUBG on PC and will officially launch later today. This was preceded by the usual testing period for the patch and it's finally time for the release.

Let's head straight into the biggest changes, in patch 27.

New Weapon: MP5K SMG

The MP5K will be exclusive to the Vikendi map. The SMG replaces the Vector and here's what the PUBG website has to say about it:

+ High rate of fire at 900 RPM with reasonably easy to control recoil

+ Accommodates all attachment slots to allow for a tactical stock, different types of magazines, muzzles attachments, grips, the laser sight and of course scopes

+ Base damage value of 33

+ Exclusive to Vikendi

Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card

The latest Survivor Pass also launches alongside patch 27. There are over 60 rewards that can be earned and lasts until June 4. The rewards include character faces, hair and other items. It now also features improved mission tracking as well as daily and weekly missions.

Loot changes in Erangel

The spawn rate for all items on the Erangel map will be increased in the new patch. The PUNG website also mentioned some specific loot drop rate changes:

+ Increased the spawn rate of ARs (12%), DMRs (16%) and SMGs (14%)

+ SRs and Handguns received a slight spawn rate increase

Improvements to the UI

There will also be a number of welcome changes to the UI with the latest patch. Here's what the official PUBG website says:

+ Improved the overall system menu design including, settings, team management screen and more.

+ Added explanations for each option in the settings

+ Added preview images for each graphical option in the settings

+ Added individual teammate volume adjust to the team management screen

+ Added the Key Guide screen to the menu, showing the main keys used in-game

You can check out the full patch notes HERE.

