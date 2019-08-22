PUBG Update: PUBG Lite August 22 Patch Update Change Log Revealed

PUBG Lite

Finally, the new patch update for PUBG Lite which players were eagerly waiting for has been released. This patch has introduced a bunch of new features in the game and some bug fixes, as announced by PUBG Lite.

Yesterday, PUBG Lite made an official announcement regarding the maintenance break on their blog, and finally, the maintenance break is over now. Players can upgrade the game by launching the PUBG Lite launcher.

As expected, the Fuel Explosion feature is now finally available with this update. Also, the FPP perspective is available in Driving Mode, which was highly requested by players. So without further ado, let's take a look at the changelog of this new update.

PUBG Lite August 22 Patch Update Change Log

FPP mode is finally available in all vehicles. Now players can only drive in First Person Perspective if playing in FPP Mode. In TPP it is an optional one.

Now be careful when you are around a Gas Can as, after this update, it can explode even with a few bullets. By shooting 4-5 shots, the Gas Can can explode, and the damage should be given to every player around a particular radius

Accounts levels are now available, which means players can receive EXP from each gameplay and this EXP can raise your account level.

Optimized sounds for sprinting, running and walking.

Live Score Board introduced in TDM Mode (4vs4).

Various Bug Fixes

PUBG Lite developers are working on the fame mechanics with every passing day. Also, players who are using third-party apps to exploit the game are punished with a permanent ban. As a result of this, they have been getting stupendously positive feedback from their players. That day is not far when PUBG Lite tournaments will also be held as significant.

