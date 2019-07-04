PUBG Update: PUBG Lite's new update brings improved flare gun, new vehicles, improved BP shop and more

The new Content Update is arriving!

As PUBG Lite is expanding to more regions, the developers are working harder to polish the game. Today the game released in 20+ countries, including some Asian, Middle East, African and countries from Latin America. Luckily India is on that list, so the wait is over for Indian gamers. The expansion has come with a content update that focuses on improving the flare gun, bringing a vehicle and improved BP shop.

So let us take a look at the changes in detail.

#1 Improved Flare Gun

The flare gun has got a lot of attention in this update and will be available in all the maps. The loot of the airdrop can contain special items or Armored UAZ depending on the location. If a player shoots the flare gun from inside the safe zone then it will bring special items, but shooting it from outside the zone will bring armoured UAZ.

#2 New Vehicle

Tukshai is now added to Sanhok. Tukshai is generally called as Auto-rickshaw in India. It can carry up to 3 payers in the game with a maximum speed up to 70-80 kmph.

#3 Improved BP Shop

The BP shop is getting some changes with this content update. High tier items that were not obtainable through the BP boxes will not be available to purchase in the BP shop. You can purchase them separately with BP. However, some of these items will be available for a limited time period only.

#4 Damage details are now available

Developers have finally clearly stated the damage details when a player gets the hit. The head and shoulder will take 100% damage. The neck will take 75%, legs will take 50% and the Chest has the highest amount of damage, which is 110%. See the photo down below for a clear understanding.

Other than these changes, there have been some small bug fixes and gameplay improvements. For detailed changelog, please visit the official PUBG Lite blog.