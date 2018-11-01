PUBG Update: PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge introduced in the latest patch note 0.9.0

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 18 // 01 Nov 2018, 16:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Source-PolGames

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile which overtook the whole mobile gaming market in just a few months has launched yet another update versioned 0.9.0. The New PUBG Mobile Update was focused on Halloween and was named as " The Halloweeks " which included new weapon skins like the AKM Hellfire, Halloween Outfits, Halloween vehicle outfits and some other game mechanics like the new movie mode and brightness settings.

There was a major PUBG update which many of you might have missed. With the new update, PlayerUnkown's Battleground Mobile have introduced a new tournament system, called "The Crew Challenge." In this Challenge the Crew Leaders can enlist their crew in the tournament right now, the registration is going on and will last till 5th November, 2018. All you need is a Crew with four to six players and you are good to go. The Registration is exclusive to the crew leaders. Reaching the finals will earn you rewards like challenge coins and honor. The Grand Prize of the tournament is the " Scorching Kar98k Skin. "

Kar98 Skin

The best thing about the Crew Challenge is that it's not region exclusive nor it is perspective restricted, which means you can join the tournament in your region and play the game in your favorite perspective i.e either third person or first person. The Qualifying Matches Will be 2 weeks long in which you have to play almost 12 matches which will be matched in the given time by the admins, out of the 12 matches the best eight will be selected. Only top 100 crews will advance to the next round, so stop wasting any more time and better get to practicing the game to get your exclusive skin and other rewards.

PUBG Mobile Update: Halloweeks

In the next article, I will be discussing the requirements to participate in the tournament, the important dates and other important things about the Halloween update. So, don't forget to check it out.