PUBG Update: Steps to update PUBG Mobile to the latest version?

An essential guide on how to update PUBG Mobile to the latest version.

The update process is very simple and the installation process time will depend on phone specifications.

PUBG Mobile is here to stay

PUBG Mobile, developed by Tencent Games, is achieving new heights in the mobile eSports industry with the release of every new update. Since the game has rolled out, it has garnered over 100 Million+ downloads followed by an overall rating of 4.3 stars on Google Playstore. Seeing all this hype among PUBG Mobile fans, the officials have also organized various tournaments through which dedicated players can showcase their skills.

PUBG Mobile is both available on Android & iOS devices, and it can be downloaded from Google Playstore(Android) and iOS store(Apple). Still, due to some unknown errors, the users face difficulties to update the game to the latest version.

Therefore here's a comprehensive guide for both Android and iOS users on how to update PUBG Mobile to the latest version.

Steps to update PUBG Mobile to the latest version:

Here are the steps to update the PUBG Mobile application:

Android Users

Open Google Playstore in your device. Search "PUBG Mobile" in the search bar. Select the installed application and hit the update button. Wait until the download completes. After download, the installation process will begin and will take some time depending on your smartphone specification. Once the installation process completes, the game has been updated to the latest version.

Google Playstore

iOS Users

Navigate to Apple Store in your iOS device. Search for PUBG Mobile. Click on the first result and tap on the update button. The update process can take up to 30 mins depending on the size of update and internet connection.

iOS Store

PUBG Mobile Lite players can follow the same aforementioned steps to update to the latest version. In case of any error, reach to the respective store support team.