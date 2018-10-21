PUBG Update: Tencent to introduce new gun along with Night mode

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 // 21 Oct 2018, 12:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Via PUBG Corp

Next patch is about to come soon and it will be one the biggest patch in the past few weeks. Patch 0.9 would be centred around Halloween bringing several skins and effects. Night mode would be making its debut in Erangel map along with night vision Goggles. The map will randomly switch between night and day giving players a new experience.

Another major feature coming in the patch is the ability to spectate even after you are killed in the round. This has been a much-requested feature and Tencent are finally bringing it. This means players can spectate everyone including the opponents. A new gun will also be added in next patch.

New weapon only in #sanhok? Just a DMR sniper called QBU! #pubgmobile090 pic.twitter.com/i3slZMKA3Z — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 18, 2018

QBU is the latest gun that would be joining the long list of available guns in PUBG Mobile. The gun is Sanhok exclusive and will replace Mini14 in the map. QBU is a Designated Marksman Rifle meaning its damage lies somewhere between Assault Riffles and Bolt-Action Rifles.

QBU utilizes the 5.56mm bullets with a mag size of 10. This mag size can be upgraded to 20 with the help of Extended Mag. The gun is capable of dealing 48 damage per bullet and has a bullet speed of 945 m/s. It has a single firing mode similar to all DMR. One advantage the gun provides is that upon proning the recoil of the gun is reduced significantly due to the bipod provided with the gun. This makes the gun extremely potent while camping or hiding.

The gun can take the following attachments:

Muzzle - Suppressor, Compensator and Flash Hider.

Magazine - Quickdraw Mag, Extended Mag, and Extended Quickdraw Mag.

Scope - Every Scope.

The next patch is expected to arrive on 25 October and it will bring a whole of changes. Tencent has also promised to reduce queue times and makes the overall gaming experience smoother.