PUBG Update: Tencent to update PUBG Mobile to make the game more seamless

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 // 10 Oct 2018, 11:43 IST

Via Tencent

PUBG Mobile recently added a new patch for the update of around 110 MB. The update is aimed at fixing Bugs and Lag issues. Many players reported the issue of minor Lags and overheating of their devices lately and Tencent is trying to resolve that.

Another major update in the patch is the inclusion of New outfits and Exclusive Emotes. Daily rewards have also been improved as the previous segments of rewards felt less rewarding. Apart from that Pop-ups during Login being adjusted, news now display information more efficiently, swiping in vehicle page has been tuned. The good thing about the patch update is that there would be no downtime like the previous time when the servers would be down for several hours.

Tencent also teased a mysterious banner recently on the side of the NASDAQ Stock Exchange Building. In a message via Tencent which reads “A mysterious banner for the game, displayed on the famous the Nasdaq MarketSite, already has onlookers going bananas at what developer Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation might have up (or on) its sleeves"

“More details on the meaning of the PUBG MOBILE Times Square banner will be shared soon"

People are getting excited about what could be the potential surprise but many fans are expecting an official clothing line of PUBG in collaboration with BAPE clothing brand.

PUBG Mobile have also just witnessed a college campus tournament sponsored by OPPO which ran across India. PUBG is also expected to release on PS4 soon as Korean rating boards recently certified PUBG. Fans have been waiting for the mega title to come to PS4 soon and their wishes might be coming true. As of now, no further information has been released regarding PUBG coming to PS4 but many expect it to be on the market by the end of the year.