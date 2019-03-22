×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Update: PUBG PC Update #27 brings a New Gun, Bug Fixes and New Survivor Pass 3

Anjan Mazumdar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
14   //    22 Mar 2019, 10:42 IST

2ND ANNIVERSARY
2ND ANNIVERSARY

On its second year anniversary, PUBG PC has decided to update the game. The new PUBG update brings new Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card and comes with over 60 rewards. For the celebration of the anniversary, 2 YEAR ANNIVERSARY CAP will be also added to the store. Keeping in mind about various problems faced by the players, many bugs have been fixed by the team as well.

NEW WEAPON:


NEW WEAPON MP5K
NEW WEAPON MP5K

 

A new Sub Machine Gun has been introduced to the game and will replace SMG Vector. This gun will be limitedly available to PUBG map Vikendi. While comparing to Vector, MP5K causes higher per bullet damage, but with a lower overall firing rate and DPS.

The gun is chambered for the 9mm bullets and has a capacity to accommodate more bullets than the Vector. It comes with a magazine size of 30 and can be extended to 40 bullets. MP5K accommodates all attachment slots to allow for a tactical stock, different types of magazines, muzzles attachments, grips, the laser sight and of course scopes. The gun has lesser recoil as compared to the Vector and can cause fatal if mastered.

SURVIVOR PASS 3: WILD CARD

‘Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card' will soon begin and will include over 60 rewards, which can be obtained in 10 weeks duration. The new pass includes new missions to test player skills and ability.

The card will run for 10 weeks, that is from 26th March to 4th June. New rewards include new backpack skins, new character face & hair items as free pass rewards. Other than this, every level of the pass will grant a coupon which can be used in the coupon store to redeem items and random keys.

The team has done various bug fixes and balance updates, related to weapons and Flare guns, and a number of changes has been made in the gameplay too. The overall update will be bliss to witness.

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda





Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update
Anjan Mazumdar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
PUBG News: PUBG Update 26 is bringing two brand new vehicles, improved flare guns and more 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: PUBG Mobile January Update Leaked; May Include New Items, Zombie Theme, Haunted Lobby Screen & More 
RELATED STORY
PUBG LITE (PC) BETA is getting an update towards a better gameplay experience
RELATED STORY
PUBG PC Update#24 Patch Notes Revealed, Added New Replay Editor, Coupon System, Map, Vehicle, Play UI Renewal and more.
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: PUBG Mobile Future Update 0.13 Contents Leaked, Includes PUBG Map Vikendi Night Mode, New Weapon, Deathcam and More
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: PUBG Mobile Update is Out on Android and iOS, No PUBG Snow Map as of now 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite: Everything you need to know PUBG PC Lite
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode confirmed; Players sighted Zombies in PUBG Map Erangel
RELATED STORY
PUBG Snow Map: Finally PUBG New Map Vikendi is Available for Download on PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
PUBG Survivor Pass: Vikendi Official Rewards Preview Video Explained 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us