PUBG vs Call of Duty: 5 points of comparison between PUBG and Call of Duty

Enumerating a few similarities and divergences between the two games.

At the end of the day though, the choice of a particular game would depend on a gamer's individual preference.

Dibyadarshan Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Call of Duty vs. PUBG Mobile

.

PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty (COD) Mobile gives you a blend of intense combat, albeit with different gameplay modes. These two mobile multiplayer Battle Royale games have been able to capture the mobile gaming industry and are played by millions daily.

However, there is a difference of opinion among players about which one is better: PUBG Mobile or Call of Duty Mobile. Since this is a Battle Royale specific comparison, we're not going to take into account the other game modes these games offer.

Let us breakdown PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty into five distinct categories to find out which is better.

#1 In-Game Features

.

Call of Duty Mobile

.

Both PUBG and Call of Duty mobile allow its players to take a drop from a plane and gear up before going to the battlefield. Having zones that shrink with time, both the games have a similar goal, that is, to be the last one standing. However, this is where the similarities end.

PUBG Mobile is a very traditional boots-on-the-ground Battle Royale game with familiar features everyone can pick up quickly. Call of Duty Mobile, on the other hand, has many more advanced aspects different from PUBG.

Advertisement

In COD, there are six default classes where you can have a default perk set to your player when you are with your team. One player can be the defender who places a shield down for the team. Another player can be a medic and deploys a continuous healing station in a heavy gunfire. You can also upgrade these classes in-game. Additionally, there are automatic customisable call-outs in the game between you, your teammates, and nearby enemies, providing a more immersive experience.

#2 TPP vs FPP mode

.

Call of Duty Mobile

.

In Call of Duty, you'll notice that the gameplay isn't as smooth in the third person mode compared to PUBG Mobile. However, FPP has no lag spikes in either game.

So if you're to look at it from a playing perspective, it seems like PUBG Mobile wins this round.

#3 Weapon Physics

.

Call of Duty Mobile

.

Weapon physics is very different in both games. Contrary to other Battle Royale games that have non-realistic weapon mechanics, both these games excel in this particular aspect.

Bullets fly differently in PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile. In PUBG Mobile, you can easily hit all of your shots from a distance while in COD, that is not always the case. The latter game takes into account that only snipers should be used at a 400-meter range, and it limits the capabilities of your other weapons.

In COD, SMGs have to be used at close range. In a long-range fight, you will not be able to use a UMP comparable weapon to hit an enemy. This feature makes the gameplay more realistic and tough to play.

Both games have pretty similar attachments in-game, from different sights and suppressors to extended mags. But Call of Duty Mobile has different rarity levels, more similar to Fortnite.

#4 Maps

.

PUBG Mobile

.

The maps of PUBG Mobile are unique, refreshing, and large enough so that you don't have to elbow your way through enemies. PUBG Mobile currently has the following maps:

# Erangel

# Miramar

# Sanhok

# Vikendi.

Call of Duty Mobile, on the other hand, has only one map in the Battle Royale mode, and there is a danger lurking around it. Players might get bored since that's the only map they can play on.

However, the developers saw through this and ended up creating one of the coolest maps out there in a Battle Royale game. There is no denying the fact that the Call of Duty map looks stunning and is fun to play on.

#5 Speed of gameplay

.

PUBG Mobile

.

There is little to argue against the simple fact that PUBG Mobile is a much slower-paced game than COD.

If you drop down into a relatively high traffic area like Pochinki or School, you may find a few teams to engage with in an early gunfight. But after the start of the game, there will be a significant period where you won't get that much action. Only when the circle shrinks, you will get more enemies.

Call of Duty has unique classes, new vehicles like Helicopter, and an overall superior arcade feeling to the game. COD's Battle Royale mode, which lasts for about 20 minutes, makes it a fast-paced game. With PUBG Mobile, you can expect a game to last upwards of 40 minutes or at times even longer.