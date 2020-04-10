PUBG vs Fortnite: 5 points of comparison between PUBG and Fortnite

Enumerating a few similarities and divergences between the two games.

At the end of the day, though, the choice of game would depend on a gamer's individual preference.

PUBG vs Fortnite

PUBG Mobile has hit more than 100 million downloads on Google Playstore. In the process, it has thrust the 'Battle Royale' game mode, which isn't new, back into the spotlight. Amidst a wave of games trying to capitalise on the genre's burgeoning popularity, Fortnite is striving hard to challenge PUBG Mobile's dominance.

PUBG Mobile Battle Royale was released before Fortnite Mobile. However, both games were first released on console and PC before their respective mobile versions came out. In this article, we'll compare PUBG Mobile and Fortnite Mobile to help you choose the one for you.

# 1: Battle Royale Mode

Fortnite

'Epic Games', now known as 'People Can Fly', released Fortnite Mobile's Battle Royale mode in 2018. The game is available on numerous platforms. It is similar to Minecraft except for the element of having to survive and kill lots of zombie-like creatures.

Here players are dropped into an unforgiving environment, on a planet depleted of most of its population. Players don't start with much in terms of weapons. But they can go out and scavenge in an attempt to be the last man standing.

In its concept, PUBG Mobile isn't much different from Fortnite. Also released in 2018, it's a race to survive. This type of game is now a very popular genre. In the game, developed by Tencent Corporation, players need to take a drop at a remote island and must scavenge for things that will help them survive. It's another last-man-standing scenario.

# 2: Graphics

Fortnite.

While the games are somewhat similar in concept, they are quite different in their respective looks. PUBG Mobile takes the battle royale mode to a more realistic tone. It has four large maps, vehicles, attachments, and many different weapons that can be obtained in-game. The look and feel of PUBG Mobile is grounded in realism.

Fortnite Battle Royale, on the other hand, is a lot more fantasy-esque and looks much like an arcade game. It's just a matter of what look you prefer. However despite the divergent graphical styles, both the games use Epic's Unreal Engine 4.

# 3: Maps

PUBG

New maps for both games get released regularly.

PUBG Mobile has the Erangel, Vikendi, Sanhok, and Miramar maps. At the time of writing, Sportskeeda has learnt that PUBG Mobile, in an early summer update, will get a remastered version of Erangel and Miramar.

Chapter 2 Season 2 of Fortnite is based on ghost versus shadow. It uses the same map as the PC version does. Season 3 is due to arrive at the end of the month.

PUBG Mobile has bigger maps, but as some players point out, that's not always a good thing. Having to traverse large tracts of land requires more concentration and can be boring, which some players don't like.

# 4: Tactics

PUBG

Compared with Fortnite, PUBG Mobile is a game where you have to use more tactics and position yourself better. Noticeably its rules of engagement are in sharp contrast with Fortnite.

In PUBG Mobile, player movement and the act of firing a gun are very deliberate and calculated. Tactical situations rely on positioning and working the given environment to your advantage. The guns fire with impact and have distinct recoil patterns and damage models.

Regardless of your weapon of choice, you have to be precise. The same cannot be said about Fortnite though. Yes, aiming is key to winning, but the way assault rifles and shotguns work is closer to Unreal Tournament than it is to ARMA.

Like PUBG, rockets and grenade launchers are also part of Fortnite's arsenal, which offer players the opportunity to be ingenious. In Fortnite, you cannot overlook the importance of building structures, if you want to stay competitive.

Fortnite Mobile retains a crafting from its original PC version. A pickaxe, that functions as your only melee weapon, can also be used to destroy structures and vegetation, turning them into wood, brick, or steel. With these elements, you can build walls, stairs or roof. You can also use them to construct a window or a door.

# 5: Control Customisation

PUBG

PUBG Mobile allows its players to customise the control layout and sensitivity.

Additionally, there are several control schemes built in, with an option to customise them according to your liking.

This feature, however, is not yet available in Fortnite mobile.