PUBG vs Free Fire: 5 Comparisons to choose between PUBG and Free Fire

In this article we compare the two games to help you choose between PUBG Mobile and Free Fire.

PUBG Mobile has been a huge hit among the mobile gamers and is trending worldwide, is it closely contested by Free Fire.

Which one should you choose?

PUBG Mobile has been a huge hit among mobile gamers and has been trending worldwide ever since its launch in 2018, closely contested by its rival; Garena Free Fire. Both these online multiplayer battle royale games can be played solo or you can go in with your friends in duo mode and squad mode. The objective of both games is to be the last man standing and get the Chicken Dinner or Booyah.

#1. Downloads

The lowdown in Playstore.

Free Fire is the number one most popular survival game with over 500 Million downloads on Appstore and Google Play, while in comparison to that PUBG Mobile is downloaded by 100 Million users. Even Google Trends show a stark difference in terms of popularity of both the games.

Free Fire wins the race in this department because of its relatively small game size and the game smoothness it offers even in low-end devices. In comparison, people prefer sharing PUBG Mobile with the help of third party apps. The download size of PUBG Mobile is almost 2GB on android and 2.4 GB on IOS.

#2. Graphics

PUBG runs on the Unreal engine, Free Fire is better suited for low-end devices.

When it comes to graphics, PUBG Mobile stands out. PUBG Mobile uses Unreal Engine, which is very popular among PC gamers and this engine delivers very smooth and realistic graphics. It requires a very stable internet connection to run the game smoothly and system requirement of your device should be Android 5.1.1 or above and it should have at least 2 GB Memory.

Free Fire is more of an animated combat shooter game that is designed to run even in the low-end devices without any lag. Along with smooth graphics, Free Fire also provides easy-to-use controls.

#3. Characters

Free Fire offers character choice.

Free Fire has many characters to choose from and they keep on adding more regularly. You can start off with two free characters: Evo & Adam, and unlock the rest by spending diamonds, or with in-game currency. Each character comes with a special ability and can be upgraded by using it more often. For example: Caroline’s passive skill is “Agility” , which makes her move significantly faster while using a shotgun. These abilities come handy in early and later phases of the game.

In early game, the increased movement speed allows for faster looting and traveling that helps her to gear up quickly before getting into combat. In late-game situations, the speed helps close the gap between Caroline and her enemies, allowing her shotgun to deal lethal damage. In these way you can use the utilities to your advantage.

However in the case of PUBG Mobile there are no such characters, although it allows players to change their appearance. Note that the characters in Evo mode cannot be used in Battle Royale.

#4. Battle Royale Mode

In PUBG Mobile, the players need to take the drop, gear up and go for the hunt. The one who survives the 100-player classic battle ends up with the winner winner chicken dinner. PUBG also offers four detailed battlegrounds varying in size, terrain, day/night cycles and dynamic weather. The four maps are: Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi and Miramar.

In comparison, Free Fire is a more fast-paced game. A 50-player lobby takes the drop at a smaller map seeking survival on a remote island and, because of that a new survivor emerges within just 10-minutes of the play.

#5. Vehicles

Both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile feature multiple vehicles to move about on the map. However, in this aspect PUBG Mobile has an edge because it also enables transportation on water with boats and has a substantial collection of vehicles, unlike Free Fire, that has limited options, and one can only choose between either a car or a motorcycle.

The vehicles in PUBG Mobile spawns at different areas of the map and contains about 40-100% of fuel. The vehicles we find in PUBG Mobile are listed below:

Buggy

UAZ

Motorcycle

Scooter

Tukshai

Dacia

Mirado

Minibus

Pickup

Rony

Aquarail

PG-117