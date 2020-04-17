PUBG vs PUBG Lite: 5 Differences between PUBG and PUBG Lite

Enumerating 5 points of differences between PUBG PC and PUBG PC Lite.

There is a significant difference between the two games, in terms of gameplay.

​ PUBG PC vs PUBG Lite



The PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed by PUBG Corporation. The game is available on both PC and smartphones. Considering gamers who use cheaper phones and computers, the developers have also released in Lite versions like PUBG PC Lite and PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG PC, the number one choice of gamers like Shroud, Dr. Dissrespect, and Ninja, is one of the most played PC games. On that note, let us look at 5 points of differences between PUBG PC and PUBG PC Lite.

5 Differences between PUBG PC vs. PUBG PC Lite

Both the games are played on different machines. The original version of PUBG is mostly played on high-end graphics, while the lighter version is made for those gamers who can't afford expensive machines.

#1 PUBG PC is a highly optimised game unlike PUBG PC Lite

The games that can scale on multiple CPU cores, and look and run high on a variety of PC systems, are called highly optimised games.

PUBG PC can work pretty well on all CPU cores. PUBG PC Lite, on the other hand, is not a highly optimised game. The game is made for lighter PCs, and is not expected to run on multiple cores.

#2 PUBG PC has higher graphics compared to PUBG Lite

PUBG PC Lite Graphics

Graphics, perhaps, is the most significant difference between the two games. PUBG PC is a high-end graphics game where you need to have a good graphics card.

The lighter version, PUBG Lite, can work well on 4GB RAM and a graphics card of 1 GB. This makes the difference in clarity in the user interfaces of both games is quite significant.

#3 PUBG PC has more difficulty levels than PUBG Lite

The reason why players like Shroud and Ninja love playing PUBG PC is the level of difficulty the game has.

Both survival and killing are difficult in PUBG PC, while in PUBG Lite, it is pretty easy to play and win a Chicken Dinner.

#4 Sounds vs. Pointer

Pointer indicating the sound in PUBG Mobile/PUBG Lite.

In PUBG PC, it is challenging to predict the incoming shots, as a player is dependent on the direction or the sound of the bullets.

However, in PUBG Lite, there is a pointer that indicates the path of incoming bullets. It is very similar to what we have seen in PUBG Mobile.

#5 Unlike PUBG PC, PUBG Lite is free and has a lower download size

PUBG PC on Steam

PUBG Lite is readily available on the internet for free, but the PUBG PC version is a paid game. You need to spend money to play PUBG PC.

The cost of PUBG PC in India is around 1000 INR, while PUBG Lite can be played at no cost. PUBG PC can be purchased and downloaded from Steam.

Another difference between the two games is their sizes. PUBG Lite, as its name suggests, has a lower download size than PUBC PC.