PUBG vs PUBG Mobile Lite: What are the limitations of the latter?

PUBG Mobile Lite is developed only for low-end mobile devices.

There are some major differences between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite version.

PUBG Mobile Lite, image via telecomtalk

PUBG Mobile is a well-known free-to-play battle royale game which has taken a big share of the mobile gaming scene. Right after its first year of inception, the game received immense success. The developers, in a bid to explore more avenues, released PUBG Mobile Lite.

The developers targeted their newly released game towards low-end mobile users, who were unable to play PUBG Mobile due its high system requirements.

Differences between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile, image via Polygon

The release of PUBG Mobile Lite was a brilliant idea from the developers but it did not come without compromises. There are some major differences between PUBG Mobile and the Lite version.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile Gameplay Graphics, image via blog uptodown international

The developers have created PUBG Mobile Lite for devices with lower specifications and a RAM of 2 GB or less. It also has a comparatively smaller size. These are the two major reasons the game has lower textures. PUBG Mobile Lite also lacks options to tinker with graphics settings.

Gameplay and Map

PUBG Mobile Map, image via pocket lint

PUBG Mobile Lite allows 60 players to drop off at a time compared to 100 players in main version. The matches are short and do not last for more than 10 minutes.The maps of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are also different. Lite has a much smaller map which is 2km x 2km in size.

Weapon Mechanics

PUBG Mobile Lite gameplay, image via India Today

Both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite have the same weapons in the game. However, the shooting mechanics are different. Lite players have often complained about the game having poor gun mechanics. Weapons usually have less recoil and damage compared to the main version.

Game Modes

PUBG Mobile Game Modes, image via Sportskeeda

PUBG Mobile Lite lacks many of the game modes which the main version has. The Lite version offers Arena game mode which is a 4v4 battle. However, other game modes like PlayLab and Arcade games are missing from the Lite version. The game also receives considerably fewer events and announcements compared to the mobile version.

Esports

PUBG Mobile PMCO, image via YouTube

PUBG Mobile has a better eSports infrastructure with involvement of enormous companies and their sponsorship. The same cannot be said about PUBG Mobile Lite as the game revolves around small scale tournaments as of now.