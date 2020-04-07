PUBG Weapon Guide: Which is the best AR gun in PUBG Mobile?

In this article, we give a detailed overview of the best AR guns in PUBG Mobile.

Let’s take a look at all the stats and compare the M16A4, Scar-L and the M416.

PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile offers its players a number of guns to gear up for the mega battle. The most popular and go-to guns are, however, the Assault Rifles which can be used as a primary weapon. This brings us to an interesting conundrum. Which is the best AR gun in PUBG Mobile? This is the question we will try to answer through this article.

M16a4, in the beginning, was able to stand up to the other weapons in the hands of a skilled player. But, over time, the M16 felt out of favour as the M416 rose to become the most popular gun in PUBG Mobile and the ScarL’s automatic fire option pushed the M16 to the back of the pack. The other factor was the willingness of players to transfer sprays and not fire in single taps or burst mode.

Let’s take a look at all the stats and compare them with how the new M16 handles compared to the tried-and-tested M416 and the perpetual bridesmaid of PUBG Mobile, the Scar-L. Note that the QBZ and the G36 won’t be reviewed as they are mapped as specific weapons and the AUG is only found in crates.

Now lets breakdown the Assault Rifles in three distinct categories.

Kitability : It refers to the weapons reliance on attachments. Lesser attachments means a better score.

: It refers to the weapons reliance on attachments. Lesser attachments means a better score. Ease of use: It is graded based on how the weapon handles and focuses on things like recoil. The easier the weapon is to control, the better the score.

It is graded based on how the weapon handles and focuses on things like recoil. The easier the weapon is to control, the better the score. Real-life experience: This refers to the in-game performance of the weapon and draws a portion of its score from the previous two metrics.

M16A4

Kit ability: The M16 takes a muzzle which significantly improves its handling, but it still takes the least attachments out of any 5.6 rifles. Even without attachments, the M16 has one of the best iron sights in the game which makes it a great gun in the opening minutes of a round. The M16, with a sight up to 6x, becomes an efficient pseudo DMR with a high damage output in the medium range.

The M16 would get a perfect score here if the AKM didn’t beat it by one attachment slot. The kit ability score for the M16 is 4 out of 5.

Ease of use: Most players prefer using the M16 in a single fire, which can be great for hitting headshots in medium-distance fights. Although the burst mode recoil can be controlled with a muzzle attachment, it can be difficult to maintain the consistency without practice.

Even with a skilled player, timing burst can be a problem if an enemy is moving erratically. The ease of use score for the M16 is 2 out of 5.

Real-world performance: The M16 simply cannot compete with the rest of the weapons in 5.6 category as a primary weapon. It has certainly improved with the recent buffs but is still clearly the worst rifle you can choose. It is advisable to carry it around in the early game and replace it with a full-auto option if you’re carrying a DMR or a Bolt action as your secondary weapon.

The burst mode of M16 won’t be able to bail you out of trouble if you get surprised. It is much easier to begin a full auto spray and then drag it to an enemy, than it is to acquire the target and try and burst him down in most scenarios.

The M16 can still function as a poor man's DMR, but you’ll be losing out on the damage of the 7.62 rifles and the mini, which has better bullet speed and recoil control while taking fewer attachments. The real-world performance score is 2 out of 5.

Scar-L

Kit Ability: The Scar-L requires a grip to hit its peak efficiency. However, it now remains one of the few holdouts against the ever-growing number of ARs that require a tactical stock. It has one of the worst iron sights in the game, which gives it a kit ability score of 3 out of 5.

Ease of use: The Scar-L has the slowest firing rate out of the group, which means recoil control can be a bit easier. The reduced firing rate also makes this gun a great candidate for three times scope sprays when fully kitted and in the hands of an experienced user.

You can also easily alternate to a tapping pattern when using a six times scope. The Scar is easily one of the best for mid to long-range engagements, but, will maybe edged out in 1v1 fight against an equally powerful M4. The ease of use score for Scar-L is 4 out of 5.

Real-world performance: The Scar-L is a consistent performer but requires a sight mandatorily. It can be frustrating if you have a medium distance engagements before getting it kitted up. It’s slow rate of fire makes the recoil control easier, but can sometimes lead to latency or dysnyc, costing you a game when fighting a faster firing opponent.

The Scar is much scarce during the full map pool and has been substituted by the QBZ on Sanhok and G36c on Vikendi. The Scar-L gets a real-world performance score of 3 out of 5.

M416

Kit ability: The M4 requires the most attachments out of any AR and handling certainly will take a hit when any of the attachments are missing. The M416 can take the following attachments:

Muzzle

Scope

Foregrip

Magazine

Stock

The kitability score of this gun is 5 out of 5.

Ease of use: Luckily, the M4 starts out as one of the better guns to find in the early game with a great iron sight and generally forgiving short to medium distance full auto recoil. Once you begin to get the basic attachments, the M4 rapidly increases effectiveness. Once you get the optimal configuration, which should be the compensator, grip and tactical stock, the M4 becomes an absolute laser beam which is capable of full auto 3x and 6x sprays.

But the M4 isn’t as quite as good at full auto tapping as the slower-firing Scar. It is heavily influenced by attachments and so loses a point in this category. The ease-of-use score of the rifle is therefore 4 out of 5.

Real-world performance: The M416 starts on an even footing with the M16 in the early game and is much better choice than a Scar in the opening moments. The M4 quickly pulls away from the M16 with basic attachments and, when fully equipped, is easily the best Assault Rifle in the game.

The recoil control is a breeze when fully attached and it can be effective with full auto in mid-range engagements. The real downside to the M4 is that it can sometimes take an entire game to get everything you need for it, specially when you’re not taking a lot of fight.

If you’re an experienced player and play aggressively, you should be fully kitted before the mid game gets underway. The M4 is also available on every map, making it a reliable choice. The real-world performance score of the gun is 5 out of 5.