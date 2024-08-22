A PUBG weapons tier list is important for all players. In this battle royale game, where upgrading your inventory is of utmost importance, you should know exactly where each armament stands in the meta. The title has 12 different categories of weapons: Assault Rifles, Designated Marksman Rifles, Rifles, Submachine Guns, Sniper Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Shotguns, Bows, Pistols, Melee, Throwables, and Miscellaneous.

The inventory also has ammunition, which will not be dealt with in this PUBG tier list.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

PUBG weapons tier list: All weapons ranked from best to worst

There are a total of 63 weapons in PUBG right now, and we have divided them into five different tiers:

S tier A tier B tier C tier D tier

S is the highest tier, meaning it contains the best weapons in the game, while D features the worst. Here is a tier list of all the tiers and their weapons in PUBG:

Tier Weapons S tier Groza, AKM, M416, AUG A3, Beryl M762, G36C, Mk14 EBR, SLR, Dragunov, AWM, Karabiner 98 Kurz, Mosin Nagant, P90, Vector, MP5K, JS9, MP9, M79, Smoke Grenade, Blue Zone Grenade, Stun Grenade, Molotov Cocktail A tier ACE32, M16A4, Mk47 Mutant, FAMAS, QBZ95, Lynx AMR, M24, Mk12, QBU, UMP45, Micro UZI, M249, MG3, S12K, Flare Gun B tier

SCAR-L, Mini 14, SKS, VSS Vintorez, Winchester Model 1894, Tommy Gun, DBS, O12, S1897, R1895, C4, Frag Grenade, Pan C tier K2, Panzerfaust, PP-19 Bizon, S686, Mortar D tier DP-28, 9mm, P1911, P92, Deagle, Skorpion, R45, Sawed-off, Crossbow, Stun Gun, Decoy Grenade, Sticky Bomb, Crowbar, Machete, Sickle, Pickaxe

S tier

The S tier contains the best weapons from all the sub-groups in PUBG, and you should definitely use them whenever you get the chance.

Groza

The Groza (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Groza is an assault rifle that uses 7.62mm ammo. It is only found in air drops. The weapon's combination of high rate of fire and fast bullet velocity makes it one of the best rifles in the game.

AKM

The AKM (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Essentially an improved version of the AK-47, the AKM boasts high damage upto a 50m range. While it has high recoil, it becomes one of the best weapons in the game when players learn to master it.

M416

The M416 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

An easier assault rifle to use in PUBG, the M416 is often the weapon of choice for beginners. It is much easier to control than the AKM, but it is slightly lacking in the damage department.

Having said that, the sheer consistency and feel of the M416 places it in the S tier.

AUG A3

The AUG A3 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Another assault rifle that can only be found in PUBG air drops, the AUG A3 is particularly dominant in mid- to long-range combat. It uses 5.56mm ammo and has one of the fastest bullt velocities among all the assault rifles. This makes it a great weapon of choice in the long game.

Beryl M762

The Beryl M762 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Another assault rifle using 7.62mm ammo, the Beryl M762 is an excellent choice for mid-range combat in PUBG. Although its base damage is slightly less than the AKM, the weapon has more attachment points, which potentially makes it stronger as you progress through the game.

G36C

The G36C (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The G36C is exclusive to the map Vikendi in PUBG, where the SCAR-L is missing. This is one of the best weapons for the short to mid range, where it shows excellent stability, even outmatching the M416.

Mk14 EBR

The Mk14 EBR (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Mk14 EBR is a DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle) in PUBG that uses 7.62mm ammo. Although only found in air drops, the weapon's high damage at long range and its ability to switch between semi-auto and automatic fire modes gives it an S-tier ranking.

SLR

The SLR (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

This high-bullet velocity, high-recoil DMR is best suited for long-range combat in PUBG where you have the ability to get to relative safety. The 7.62mm ammunition gun is not easy to control, but it makes up for it by having good damage.

Dragunov

The Dragunov (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Probably the most popular of all DMRs, the Dragunov was preferred by many PUBG players because of its deadly one shot potential. Although now heavily nerfed, it is still an S-tier gun owing to its insanely high initial bullet velocity, which makes it a monster at long-range combat. It also uses 7.62mm ammo.

AWM

The AWM (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

This bolt action sniper rifle is the hardest-hitting gun in PUBG. Using .300 Magnum ammo, it is one of only two weapons (the other being crossbow) that can one-shot kill an opponent even if they have a Level 3 helmet.

Karabiner 98 Kurz

The Karabiner 98 Kurz (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Commonly known as the Kar 98, this weapon uses 7.62mm ammo in PUBG. It is very popular because of its availability in a match and its ability to one-shot upto a Level 2 helmet. Only a Level 3 helmet can protect you from it, but you must be above 85% health.

Mosin Nagant

The Mosin Nagant (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Similar to the Kar 98, the Mosin Nagant also has the capacity to one-shot upto a Level 2 helmet. You can use either weapon based on their avalability.

P90

The P90 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

One of the best SMGs in PUBG, the P90 uses 5.7mm ammo that makes it a beast at short to mid-range combat. Its only shortcoming might be its recoil, but with experience, it should be the least of your worries.

Vector

The Vector (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

This 9mm ammo SMG finds itself in the S tier after the recent SMG buffs in PUBG. Its easy-to-control recoil, high magazine capacity, and high DPS make it one of the best weapons at close range.

MP5K

The MP5K (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The MP5K is only available on Vikendi. It uses 9mm ammo, and with a few correct attachments, it can win you games.

JS9

The JS9 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

This SMG has a high fire rate and magazine capacity, as well as insane DPS, that make it a must-use in PUBG.

MP9

The MP9 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Similar to the JS9, the MP9 also uses 9mm ammo and boasts the same advantages in close range.

M79

The M79 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The M79, or the Smoke Grenade Launcher, is considered by many players to be the best secondary weapon in PUBG. Its versatility and numerous use cases make it a must-have in any inventory. With its help, you can smoke off angles, cover downed teammates, escape fights, and so much more.

Smoke Grenade

The Smoke Grenade (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Smoke Grenade is one of the best grenades in PUBG and provides value like no other. Even if you do not have the M79, a simple Smoke Grenade can save your life numerous times.

Blue Zone Grenade

The Blue Zone Grenade (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The BZ Grenade is the best throwable in PUBG for area denial. You can use it to easily flush out enemies from hidden locations, and there is almost always no counter to it.

Stun Grenade

The Stun Grenade (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Stun Grenade is another throwable in PUBG that is absolutely essential to win encounters. The fact that opponents can barely dodge this grenade lands it in the S tier.

Molotov Cocktail

The Molotov Cocktail (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Molotov Cocktail is a great area-denial grenade, but what makes it unique is that players hit by it are unable to scope in. On top of that, it produces lingering damage even when the enemy is out of its area of effect.

A tier

This tier includes PUBG weapons that are useful but should only be used if none of the S-tier options are available.

ACE32

The ACE32 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The ACE32 is an assault rifle using 7.62mm ammo, which is known for its stability and consistency. It is a good choice if the M4 and AK are unavailable.

M16A4

The M16A4 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The M16A4 is a good choice of assault rifles for PUBG beginners, but you will soon realize that the M416, its counterpart, is the better choice. Using 7.62mm ammo, this gun has the potential to win you games but often falls short compared to the S-tier assault rifles.

Mk47 Mutant

The Mk47 Mutant (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Mk47 Mutant is a high-damage assault rifle with only single and burst fire modes. It also uses 7.62mm ammo, but it comes up short when compared to the top-tier AKM and M416.

FAMAS

The FAMAS (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The FAMAS is one of the best assault rifles in PUBG, but what brings it down to the A tier is the fact that it is extremely rare to come across. There are similar options, like the M416, that are readily available and get the job done.

The FAMAS' attachments, however, are easy to find, so if you can somehow get your hands on this weapon, you should definitely try it out.

QBZ95

The QBZ95 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The QBZ95 is an assault rifle only found on Sanhok. It uses 5.56mm ammo and has a very high initial bullet velocity. However, it gets outgunned by some of the S-tier ARs because of its low fire rate and DPS.

Lynx AMR

The Lynx AMR (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Lynx AMR, a sniper rifle using .50 Caliber ammo, is a great weapon but has limitations when it comes to use cases. You need proper attachments and good cover to get the maximum potential from it. This is the reason it is in the A tier.

M24

The M24 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The M24 sniper rifle uses the 7.62mm ammo type. The weapon is now available as world loot, but its recent reduction in damage brings it down to the A tier.

Mk12

The Mk12 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Mk12 DMR is now available on all maps. This weapon uses 5.56mm ammo and is an excellent choice for long-range combat. However, guns like the Mk14 EBR and Dragunov can easily beat it in a one-on-one encounter, putting it in the A tier.

QBU

The QBU (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The QBU, a DMR exclusive to Sanhok, uses 5.56mm ammo. This weapon deals low damage, but it deserves a place in the A tier because of its bullet velocity, which makes it very easy to land shots at long range.

UMP45

The UMP45 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The UMP45 is an SMG that uses .45 ACP ammo. It is a decent weapon, thanks to the recent buffs its class received. However, the P90, Vector, and the MP5K, outshine it in many aspects.

Micro UZI

The Micro UZI (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Micro UZI SMG uses the 9mm ammo type. It has a high fire rate and DPS, which makes it one of the best weapons in the early stages of a match. However, it has a lot of shortcomings in the late game, where it is outmatched by Shotguns and Assault Rifles.

M249

The M249 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The M249 is an LMG that uses 5.56mm ammo. With the right attachments, this gun can shred through enemies, cars, and obstacles easily. It can hold a lot of bullets in one magazine, making it great for head-to-head fights.

MG3

The MG3 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The MG3 is also an LMG, but it uses 7.62mm ammo. The gun does more damage per bullet, but its bullet velocity is lacking.

S12K

The S12K (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The S12K uses the 12 Gauge ammo type and is extremely deadly at close range. However, with so many SMGs being buffed recently, it is very difficult to get into Shotgun range.

Flare Gun

The Flare Gun is an extremely rare weapon to find in PUBG, but the value it provides is immense. You can use it to fire a shot in the air to call for a special drop with highly valuable items. This can increase your chances of survival on a map.

B tier

The weapons in the B tier can be useful from time to time, but they are not essential to win.

SCAR-L

The SCAR-L (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Although it is a stable assault rifle using 5.56mm ammo, the SCAR-L is no match for the much superior AKM, M416, and M16A4. It is a good rifle for beginners in PUBG but does not deserve to be ranked higher than the B-tier.

Mini 14

The Mini 14 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Mini 14 is a DMR that uses 5.56mm ammo. The only good thing about this weapon is its high bullet velocity. If you are confident enough to land your shots, there are much better options in PUBG.

SKS

The SKS (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The SKS is a DMR that uses the 7.62mm ammo type. Although it has a high damage per bullet, it has a very slow bullet velocity that makes it harder to hit shots.

VSS Vintorez

The VSS Vintorez (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The VSS Vintorez is a DMR that uses the 9mm ammo. It has low damage very low bullet velocity which is not suitable for a DMR. However, the unique feature about this gun is that is suppressed, which does not reveal your location and makes you difficult to track. For that sole purpose, it is in the B-tier.

Winchester Model 1894

The Winchester Model 1894 is a one-of-a-kind rifle that uses .45 ACP ammo. It has high damage per bullet but a slow fire rate and high recoil.

Tommy Gun

The Tommy Gun (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Tommy Gun uses .45 ACP ammo. When it comes to use cases, SMGs like the Vector and the MP5K are far superior in every aspect. The only good thing about this gun that puts it in the B tier is its magazine size.

DBS

The DBS (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The DBS uses the 12 Gauge ammo type. All shotguns in the game are currently in a poor state. They have very limited use, and there are far better options, like SMGs and ARs.

O12

The O12 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

A shotgun with high impact and fire rate, the O12 used to be one of the better weapons in PUBG. However, its recent nerf puts it in the B tier.

S1897

The S1897 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Another shotgun using the 12 Gauge ammo, the S1897 lacks in value. There are much better options on the map. However, there are certain situations where it come in clutch, so it stays in the B tier.

R1895

The R1895 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The R1895 is the only pistol in PUBG that provides some value. It uses 7.62mm ammo and deals high bullet damage. The weapon would have ranked higher if not for its slow reload speed.

C4

The C4 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The C4 can be useful on occasion, but the number of times you actually secure a kill with it is quite low. It can be used to flush out enemies, destroy cars, and a few other things, earning it a spot in the B tier.

Frag Grenade

The Frag Grenade (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Frag Grenade may be powerful in PUBG, but it is very easy to dodge. It might provide some value if you are lucky and really know how to use it, so it stays in the B tier.

Pan

The Pan (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The only melee that is of some importanc in PUBG is the Pan. It is the only item that can block incoming bullets and can sometimes come in clutch. For this reason, it deserves a spot in the B tier.

C tier

The C tier contains weapons that are mostly useless except in some exceptionally lucky or niche situations.

K2

The K2 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The K2 uses 5.56mm ammo and is inferior to the other ARs in every category. Having said that, there are worse weapons in the game, so it gets a place in the C tier.

Panzerfaust

The Panzerfaust (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Panzerfaust is the only rocket launcher in PUBG and is exclusive to Karakin. Although it sounds powerful, there is almost no reason to carry it around as it offers little value.

PP-19 Bizon

The PP-19 Bizon (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The PP-19 Bizon uses the 9mm ammo type. The only good thing about this gun is its magazine size, but that is not enough to rank it a higher tier. It is useable with a few attachments, so it gets a spot in the C tier.

S686

The S686 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The S686 is no match for its superior counterpart, the S12K. It uses the 12Gauge ammo type and is almost never recommended except for emergency situations.

Mortar

The Mortar (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Mortar is one of those hit-or-miss weapons in PUBG. Players have reported insane clips with the weapon at times, but it has little value overall.

D tier

The D tier consists of the worst weapons in PUBG and should never be a part of your inventory except in emergency situations.

DP-28

The DP28 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The DP-28 uses the 7.62mm ammo type and is extremely unstable. You should always use the M249 or the MG3 if you ever need an LMG.

9mm

The 9mm (P18C) (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The 9mm or the ‘glock’ is a very weak weapon in PUBG. Having it as your sidearm makes no sense when you have the option of using the M79.

P1911

The P1911 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The P1911 uses .45 ACP ammo. With pistol drive-bys being nerfed, this weapon is useless when it comes to the long game.

P92

The P92 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The P92 uses 9mm ammo. Pistols in PUBG are in a very poor state right now, so if you are not in a hot drop with a P92 right in front of you, you should definitely avoid this weapon.

Deagle

The Deagle (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Deagle, a very popular gun across all FPS games, is disappointing in PUBG. Although statistically a damaging gun, it is very difficult to control.

Skorpion

The Skorpion (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Similar to all pistols, the Skorpion, although good on paper, is not a good weapon choice. It uses the 9mm ammo type and is underwhelming compared to other secondaries.

R45

The R45 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The R45 is only found on Miramar. Exclusivity does not make this weapon good, and you should avoid it unless absolutely necessary. It is similar to the Deagle in that it has high damage per bullet but is very difficult to hit shots with and is slow to reload.

Sawed-off

The Sawed-off (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

This Shotgun is useless in almost all scenarios except when the enemy is right in your face.

Crossbow

The Crossbow (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Crossbow can potentially one-shot players with any helmet in PUBG, but considering how difficult it is to use, there are better options.

Stun Gun

The Stun Gun (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Stun Gun is an interesting weapon. On paper, you get this amazing stun capability, but when you see the range at which the weapon works, you will never use it.

Decoy Grenade

The Decoy Grenade (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Decoy Grenade is easily one of the worst grenades in PUBG. It might fool new players, but with experience, you will realize it is pretty much useless.

Sticky Bomb

The Sticky Bomb (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Sticky Bomb is only used to blow open some walls or a hidden location on a map. Unless you are in such a situation, it will be of no use whatsoever.

Crowbar

The Crowbar (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Crowbar might look cool, but it has no speciality as a melee weapon. For this reason, it belongs to the D tier.

Machete

The Machete (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Machete is another melee weapon that adds no real value to your overall kit in PUBG. While it can be used to deal some damage, the rate isn't high enough for it to be placed in the previous tiers.

Sickle

The Sickle (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Sickle is nothing special, unlike the Pan, which adds additional value to one's kit. While the weapon is easy to find and can be useful against unarmed players, there is no way it can win against armed opponents. Therefore, it is placed in the D tier.

Pickaxe

The Pickaxe (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The Pickaxe can be used to destroy certain structures in PUBG, but that is not a good enough reason for it to be placed in a higher tier than D.

