PUBG Xbox: Game finally leaving beta

The game is still buggy at some places and glitches sometimes but all this could be changing as PUBG will finally leave early access mode for Xbox One

The game will enter version 1.0 on September 4 which will be its full release. This means players can finally have a taste of Sanhok map.

Whether the Map will be available for live servers or for testing it is still unclear. Sanhok map brings a host of new features along with it mainly being a new Armoured UAZ.

This vehicle can be summoned via a Flare gun which can be found across the map. Firing this gun outside the playzone summons an Armoured UAZ. This UAZ is bulletproof and the player inside it takes no damage from gun firing.

Like ordinary vehicles, Armoured UAZ has a life and will explode if it crosses its life threshold. Firing Flare gun inside the play zone summons a super Airdrop.

Keep in note that the flare shot by the gun is visible to all players which could bring a lot of trouble with it.

This Map also features a new Assault Rifles QBZ. The gun can be found across the map and takes 5.56 as its bullet. The gun has a base damage of 43 per bullet and has a firing rate of 0.092s.

The full release of the game will also bring the war mode to the console. The mode features players fighting for points using only one class of guns. The player or a team which reaches the milestone first is the ultimate winner.

Microsoft also released a special PUBG edition controller. The controller has been specifically designed around PUBG and is up for Pre-orders.

Console fans are excited as the game is finally leaving beta and we will have to wait and watch if the game hits the jackpot on this platform like every other.