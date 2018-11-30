PUBG Xbox: Get ready for the new Ghillie Crossing Event Mode

Image Courtesy: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds/PUBG Corporation

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds only moved from strength to strength since its initial launch a year ago. The game features one of the most active gaming communities and the company behind the franchise regularly updates the game to provide new features or events to keep the players engaged for countless hours.

Recently, PUBG Corporation announced the new Ghillie Crossing Event for Xbox platform. This event mode features four-person squads with items limited to Ghillie Suits, crossbows, melee weapons, and throwables, ensuring that the players rely on their melee and archery skills to become the last person standing.

Further details regarding the competition from the PUBG Xbox Team are outlined below:

Schedule:

Start date: 29 November 2018 7pm PST / 30 November 2018, 4am CET

End date: 2 December 2018 7pm PST / 3 December 2018, 4am CET

Available queues

4-man squads on Erangel

NA/EU: TPP/FPP

OC/SA: TPP only

One should keep in mind that entering the Event Mode Lobby as a party could cause the game to crash. Instead, one should enter the lobby and then invite their friends to play.

Rules:

World spawn weapons include only crossbows and melee weapons.

Ghillie Suits spawn alongside other world loot.

Blue zone damage increases exponentially as the endgame approaches.

Only red dot, holographic, 2x, 3x, and 4x scopes spawn (no larger scopes).

All other world spawn items—including bolts, grenades, consumables, and attachments like crossbow quivers and scopes—spawn at a normal rate

Other Event Rules:

Vehicles do not spawn

Red zones are disabled

Weather is set to “Overcast”

Friendly fire is disabled

Alongside the Xbox version, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available on PC and PlayStation 4. The mobile version of the game is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Furthermore, PUBG Corporation is also hosting the PUBG Star Challenge in Dubai from 29 November 2018 to 1 December 2018.

