PUBG Xbox Update: Battlegrounds Now On Game Pass

PUBG for free, everyone! (Sort of. Also, that rhymes)

In the world of online Battle Royale, combat games are getting more and more crowded by the month. So, naturally, one of the OGs of the genre - Player Unknown's Battlegrounds - is doing what it can to increase its user base as much as possible.

In their latest blog update, the PUBG Xbox team shared the recent improvements and changes to the game, including a special bonus for Xbox Game Pass subscribers (you can probably guess what it is.)

The Hotfix is in

First on the agenda was some technical stuff, as they announced that they just recently added a fix "to reduce instances of desync, as well as an option to enable a forward movement deadzone." These are the actual notes so if they make sense to you, all the better.

A less technical - and way more fun - announcement is about the latest login event, which is going on until November 22nd. Players who sign into the game by 2:00am PST can get their virtual hands on 20,000 BP and the Punk Jacket.

The team also announced that they're making progress on fixing the issues regarding the Custom Match option - specifically matches not starting even when the match is full. On top of reducing the time matches are scheduled to start, they're also working on an auto-start feature, as well.

Future fixes

Of course, when it comes to a game like PUBG that's constantly evolving, not everything is going to be resolved in one patch. Luckily, the team is still on it. According to the post, PUBG players can expect the following in December:

Graphical settings options

FPP FOV slider

Skorpion

In January, the team plans to have Region Renewal and Rank System working. So there's that.

Now on Game Pass

For the uninitiated, Game Pass is a subscription service that, for $10 a month, gives users access to over 100 different Xbox titles - including Xbox exclusive games like Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 4.

Now, PUBG has been added to that list of games, meaning that if you're already playing but want to get your friends in on the action, this is a great way to do it.

What do you think of the latest updates to PUBG? Are you excited to get your buddies in on the action? We've got a comments section down below - sound off in it!