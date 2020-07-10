PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership Masters League: Qualified teams, format and points distribution details

The Masters League Playoffs is the upcoming phase of the PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020.

Eight teams will compete against the eight runner-up teams from the Grand Finals Playoffs in this phase.

Grand Finals playoffs overall standings

The Grand Finals Playoffs of the PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 has finally concluded after an intriguing battle that lasted three days. With the wrapping up of the playoffs, the top eight teams have successfully qualified for the Masters League Playoffs.

In the Grand Finals Playoffs stage, a total of 16 teams battled it out to finish in the Top 8. At the end, Revenge Esports topped the standings with 46 points, followed by Initiative Esports (45 points) and ORB Officials (37 points).

PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 Masters League Playoffs details

Format

The Masters League Playoffs is a qualification phase for teams that did not qualify from the starter cup for the Masters League (fifth to eighth placed teams from each starter cup). Eight teams will compete against the eight runner-up teams from the Grand Final Playoffs to secure the eight slots in the Masters League for next season.

Also, take a look at the breakdown of slots, as described in the official rulebook:

Eight teams from Grand Final Playoffs

Four teams from starter cup 1 (5th to 8th place)

Four teams from starter cup 2 (5th to 8th place)

Teams qualified for PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 Masters League

Here's the list of teams qualified for the PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership Masters League:

Revenge Esports Initiative Esports ORB Officials Norules Xtreme ForceOne Esports Orange Rock Team Xhibit Fnatic

Points distribution

It's also important to note that the points distribution is a bit different from the previous stages of the PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020. The place points in the Masters League stage has been reduced, while a single kill will grant you one point.

Here's the table that will be used in the stage to assign points to each team.

Points distribution table (Snapshot taken from ESL rulebook)

Furthermore, the same will be used to conduct the LAN Finals of the tournament.

ESL India Premiership 2020 live stream details

Image courtesy: ESL India

The whole event is being broadcast on Hotstar, including all four games — CS: GO, PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans and FIFA 20. Players can check the official Instagram handle of ESL India for the scheduled dates.

