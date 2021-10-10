QC vs SG Esports Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

As the final day of the group stage of Dota 2 The International 10 draws closer, Quincy Crew and SG Esports get ready to face off before the main event.
As per the standings of the group stage, after three days of Dota 2 matches, both teams are in the last spot of the group with the same points. According to the rules of Dota 2 The International 10, the least scoring team from each group will get eliminated. Given that this match will be a decider for who remains in the tournament, both QC and SG Esports should perform to the best of their ability.
Dota 2 The International 10: QC vs SG Esports
While Quincy Crew was one of the top seeds during this year’s Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) season, they received a direct invite to The International 10. On the other end, SG Esports had to fight their way through the South American regional qualifiers.
However, after three days, it has become clear that, when it comes to their skills at The International 10, both the Dota 2 teams lack the skill to face-off against most teams. Whatever is the case with this match, both teams' trajectories are going to be.
Head to head results
These two Dota 2 have never gone up head-to-head against each other.
When and where to watch the series
Dota 2 fans can tune in to one of Dota 2 TI’s official Twitch broadcasts from 12:30 pm IST to watch the series between Quincy Crew and SG Esports.
Recent results of both teams
While both Quincy Crew and SG Esports remain at the bottom of Group B with two points, SG Esports has still won one out of all their recent series, while Quincy Crew has not yet won a single series.
Dota 2 The International 10 rosters
Quincy Crew
- Yawar “YawaR” Hassan
- Quinn “Quinn” Callahan
- Rodrigo “Lelis” Santos
- Arif “MSS” Anwar
- Avery “SVG” Silverman
SG Esports
- Guilherme “Costabile” Costábile
- Adriano “4dr” Machado
- Otávio Gabriel “Tavo” Cerqueira Silva
- Thiago “Thiolicor” Cordeiro
- Matheus “KJ” Diniz
This article reflects the opinions of the writer.
