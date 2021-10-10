QC vs SG Esports Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

As the final day of the group stage of Dota 2 The International 10 draws closer, Quincy Crew and SG Esports get ready to face off before the main event.

As per the standings of the group stage, after three days of Dota 2 matches, both teams are in the last spot of the group with the same points. According to the rules of Dota 2 The International 10, the least scoring team from each group will get eliminated. Given that this match will be a decider for who remains in the tournament, both QC and SG Esports should perform to the best of their ability.

Wykrhm Reddy @wykrhm #Dota2 TI10 Group Stage Final Day Schedule — This is it. The last day of groups and everything hangs in the balance leading to the Main Event. So many possibilities. One more team goes home today. Games begin in ~3hrs 15 mins. #TI10 TI10 Group Stage Final Day Schedule — This is it. The last day of groups and everything hangs in the balance leading to the Main Event. So many possibilities. One more team goes home today. Games begin in ~3hrs 15 mins. #TI10 #Dota2 https://t.co/HITPVOGjBI

Dota 2 The International 10: QC vs SG Esports

predictions

While Quincy Crew was one of the top seeds during this year’s Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) season, they received a direct invite to The International 10. On the other end, SG Esports had to fight their way through the South American regional qualifiers.

However, after three days, it has become clear that, when it comes to their skills at The International 10, both the Dota 2 teams lack the skill to face-off against most teams. Whatever is the case with this match, both teams' trajectories are going to be.

Head to head results

These two Dota 2 have never gone up head-to-head against each other.

When and where to watch the series

Dota 2 fans can tune in to one of Dota 2 TI’s official Twitch broadcasts from 12:30 pm IST to watch the series between Quincy Crew and SG Esports.

Recent results of both teams

While both Quincy Crew and SG Esports remain at the bottom of Group B with two points, SG Esports has still won one out of all their recent series, while Quincy Crew has not yet won a single series.

Dota 2 The International 10 rosters

Quincy Crew

Yawar “YawaR” Hassan

Quinn “Quinn” Callahan

Rodrigo “Lelis” Santos

Arif “MSS” Anwar

Avery “SVG” Silverman

SG Esports

Guilherme “Costabile” Costábile

Adriano “4dr” Machado

Otávio Gabriel “Tavo” Cerqueira Silva

Thiago “Thiolicor” Cordeiro

Matheus “KJ” Diniz

Also Read

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen

LIVE POLL Q. Which team will win the series? Quincy Crew SG esports 0 votes so far