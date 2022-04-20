"Quality of content will matter": popular Xbox Insider on how long a presentation Starfield needs to impress fans

Starfield is one of the most anticipated titles set for release in 2022. It is also the biggest Xbox title to come out this year, putting a lot on the line, reputation-wise.

According to rumors, there is a possibility that Starfield might get its first-ever gameplay showcase in an upcoming presentation. This led to questions amongst many on how long of a presentation it needs to be in order to appease the fans.

Idle Sloth💙💛 @IdleSloth84 Klobrille's thoughts on how much time Starfield should or should not get it an upcoming Xbox Showcase Klobrille's thoughts on how much time Starfield should or should not get it an upcoming Xbox Showcase https://t.co/847fUfSdP5

In response to this, popular Xbox insider Klobrille has claimed the following:

"What will matter is the quality of the content shown. It doesn't matter if the duration is 5 minutes or 60 minutes."

With most gameplay showcases these days often failing to reflect the true nature of the game that consumers get, it remains to be seen what Bethesda has planned.

Both Xbox and Bethesda have their reputations on the line with Starfield approaching its release date

Starfield as a game has promised a lot to its fans. However, such was the case with Cyberpunk 2077 as well. Bethesda Game Studios have faced controversy over the past few years on account of multiple re-releases of Skyrim and the disastrous release of Fallout 76.

Therefore, there is no doubt that their new game will probably make or break Bethesda Game Studios when it comes to trust amongst the fans. At the same time, players are a bit optimistic as the aforementioned studio is currently owned by Xbox and Microsoft.

Boxenberger @Boxenberger

And then do a deep dive into the gameplay mechanics in a @IdleSloth84 I've said it on my Podcast. I think Starfield is too big to get explained in a 90min showcase. So I want them to show a 5min ingame trailer for the story and lore during the show.And then do a deep dive into the gameplay mechanics in a @vicious696 hosted show the day after @IdleSloth84 I've said it on my Podcast. I think Starfield is too big to get explained in a 90min showcase. So I want them to show a 5min ingame trailer for the story and lore during the show.And then do a deep dive into the gameplay mechanics in a @vicious696 hosted show the day after

This means that there is a lot of pressure on Xbox since not only is this their biggest title of the year, but everyone looks up to them to drive Bethesda to its glory days. In fact, since Starfield is an Xbox and PC exclusive and a failure will put them behind their competitor, Sony, who has God of War: Ragnarok ready for release this year as well.

Either way, the problem is that fans are yet to witness full-fledged gameplay despite all the talk and promises that Starfield has made. So far, they have received small teasers that are clearly made for marketing purposes and do not reflect the actual game.

| FibreOptic | ✪ @lFibreOpticl @Boxenberger @IdleSloth84 @vicious696 I think 10 mins is fine for the main show, enough to show gameplay and explain systems and story/lore briefly, with an up to 30min showing the day after, I think 10 min is lengthy enough without taking too much space in the main xbox presentation @Boxenberger @IdleSloth84 @vicious696 I think 10 mins is fine for the main show, enough to show gameplay and explain systems and story/lore briefly, with an up to 30min showing the day after, I think 10 min is lengthy enough without taking too much space in the main xbox presentation

The kind of showcase that Xbox puts forth and the gameplay that Bethesda Game Studios presents will impact the reception of the game a lot. The gameplay is expected to provide at least a brief idea of the exploration and scale of the game without revealing much from the story perspective.

Starfield is quite a massive title, and if the developers do end up with a 60-minute or even a 90-minute showcase, the chances are that they will barely scratch the surface.

Considering Bethesda Game Studios's reputation, they love diving into the details during their showcases. This could mean that their latest title will follow the same route as well, making it hard to provide a full rundown in a short time interval.

YooHoodY @YooHoodY @Stoorzendert @IdleSloth84 Bethesda knows it's their most anticipated Game. And a lot of these guys say things in hopes that some, or all of their words end up being true for validation gains. I'm like yeah assuming is cool, let's just wait for the actual juicy stuff @MrboomstickXL Yeah I agreeBethesda knows it's their most anticipated Game. And a lot of these guys say things in hopes that some, or all of their words end up being true for validation gains. I'm like yeah assuming is cool, let's just wait for the actual juicy stuff @Stoorzendert @IdleSloth84 @MrboomstickXL Yeah I agree 💯 Bethesda knows it's their most anticipated Game. And a lot of these guys say things in hopes that some, or all of their words end up being true for validation gains. I'm like yeah assuming is cool, let's just wait for the actual juicy stuff 👀

Bethesda and Xbox have a tough task at hand when it comes to their first-ever gameplay reveal in the near future, as showing off too much can be detrimental too.

Edited by Danyal Arabi