Quordle today August 1 answers & hints (Quordle #554)

Quordle answers for today, August 1, are here, and it is an interesting collection of verbs and nouns. The first word is used for irritating someone, while the second one is used for reducing the thickness of an item at one end. The two nouns are used for a legal proceeding and a habitable structure, respectively. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Quordle August 1 answers

The Quordle (#554) answers for August 1 are ANNOY, TAPER, TRIAL, and HOUSE.

Annoy is a verb, which means to anger or irritate someone. According to Google, the meaning of enter is as follows:

Make (someone) a little angry; irritate.

Taper is a verb that means to reduce thickness at one end. According to Google, the meaning of enter is as follows:

Diminish or reduce in thickness towards one end.

The trial is a noun that means a legal process where the judge and the jury examine the evidence with arguments from lawyers and then deliver their verdict on the matter. According to Google, the meaning of enter is as follows:

A formal examination of evidence by a judge, typically before a jury, in order to decide guilt in a case of criminal or civil proceedings.

House is a noun used for building for humans to live in. According to Google, the meaning of enter is as follows:

A building for human habitation, especially one that consists of a ground floor and one or more upper storeys.

Quordle hints for today, August 1

The Quordle #554 hints for today, August 1, are as follows:

#554 starts with the letters A, T, T, and H

and #554 ends with the letters Y, R, L, and E

and #554 contains the letters O, E, A, and U

How to play Quordle

To play Quordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Merriam-Webster website homepage for the game. Scroll down in the Games and Quizzes section and find Quordle under the Featured Games. On the page, you'll be greeted by four grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all four words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

