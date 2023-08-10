Quordle today August 10 answers & hints (Quordle #563)

Quordle #563 answers for today are here and it is an interesting selection of words. The first word means to do something openly, while the second one means to come together or recover from sickness. The third one is the process of utilizing an organ to detect something, like to see or to feel, and as for the fourth word, it means a specific type of ring-shaped island.

Compared to yesterday's answers, some may be relatively harder to guess and with that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Quordle August 10 answers

The Quordle (#563) answers for August 10 are OVERT, RALLY, SENSE, and ATOLL.w

According to Google, the meaning of OVERT is as follows:

Done or shown openly; plainly apparent.

According to Google, the meaning of RALLY is as follows:

(Of troops) come together again in order to continue fighting after a defeat or dispersion. Recover or cause to recover in health, spirits, or poise.

According to Google, the meaning of SENSE is as follows:

A faculty by which the body perceives an external stimulus; one of the faculties of sight, smell, hearing, taste, and touch. A feeling that something is the case.

According to Google, the meaning of ATOLL is as follows:

A ring-shaped reef, island, or chain of islands formed of coral.

Quordle hints for today, August 10

The Quordle #563 hints for today, August 10, are as follows:

#563 starts with the letters O, R, S, and A.

and #563 ends with the letters T, Y, E, and L.

and #563 contains the letters V, L, N, and O.

How to play Quordle

To play Quordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Merriam-Webster website homepage for the game. Scroll down in the Games and Quizzes section and find Quordle under the Featured Games. On the page, you'll be greeted by four grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all four words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

