Quordle #555 for today August 2 are here, and they are an interesting choice of nouns and verbs. The first word and the last word are verbs meaning to sit or lean in a specific way, and to extend an arm to touch or grab something respectively. As for the second and third words, they are nouns with a musical there, where the one is for a specific wind instrument and the other is for a specific type of dance. WIth that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Quordle August 2 answers

The Quordle (#555) answers for August 2 are SLUMP, FLUTE, RUMBA, and REACH.

Slump is a verb meaning to sit or lean with support. It can also be described as slouching. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

Sit, lean, or fall heavily and limply.

The flute is a noun used for a specialized wind instrument, which creates sounds by blowing air in it and changing the internet pressure by opening or blocking holes in the instrument. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

A wind instrument made from a tube with holes that are stopped by the fingers or keys, held vertically or horizontally (in which case it is also called a transverse flute ) so that the player's breath strikes a narrow edge. The modern orchestral form is a transverse flute, typically made of metal, with an elaborate set of keys.

Rumba is a noun, meaning a specific type of dance with influences from Spanish and African origins. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

A rhythmic dance with Spanish and African elements, originating in Cuba.

Reach is a verb meaning to extend one's arm with an attempt to touch or grasp something. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

Stretch out an arm in a specified direction in order to touch or grasp something.

Quordle hints for today, August 1

The Quordle #554 hints for today, August 1, are as follows:

#554 starts with the letters S, F, R, and R.

and #554 ends with the letters P, E, B, and H.

and #554 contains the letters U, U, U, and A.

How to play Quordle

To play Quordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Merriam-Webster website homepage for the game. Scroll down in the Games and Quizzes section and find Quordle under the Featured Games. On the page, you'll be greeted by four grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all four words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

