Quordle today August 3 answers & hints (Quordle #556)

Quordle #556 for today, August 3, is here, and it is an interesting selection of words. The first and the fourth words are nouns, used for a person with a strong unreasonable belief and an artistic wooden frame for painting, respectively. The second word is an adjective used for a sufficient quantity, and the third one is a verb for an expression to convey happiness or amusement. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Quordle August 3 answers

The Quordle (#556) answers for August 1 are BIGOT, AMPLE, LAUGH, and EASEL.

Bigot is a noun for a person with a strong unreasonable attachment to a belief that causes them to be prejudiced against a particular person or group. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

A person who is obstinately or unreasonably attached to a belief, opinion, or faction, especially one who is prejudiced against or antagonistic towards a person or people on the basis of their membership of a particular group.

Ample is an adjective meaning more than enough. According to Google, the meaning is as follows:

Enough or more than enough; plentiful.

Laugh is a verb used for the spontaneous and audible movement of the facial muscles expressing amusement. Laughter is often associated with happiness. According to Google, its meaning is as follows:

Make the spontaneous sounds and movements of the face and body that are the instinctive expressions of lively amusement and sometimes also of derision.

Easel is a noun used for the specific type of wooden frame artists used to hold their canvas upright while painting. According to Google, the meaning is as follows:

A wooden frame for holding an artist's work while it is being painted or drawn.

Quordle hints for today, August 3

The Quordle #556 hints for today, August 3, are as follows:

#556 starts with the letters B, A, L, and E.

and #556 ends with the letters T, E H, and L.

and #556 contains the letters O, P, U, and S.

How to play Quordle

To play Quordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Merriam-Webster website homepage for the game. Scroll down in the Games and Quizzes section and find Quordle under the Featured Games. On the page, you'll be greeted by four grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all four words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

If you're done with Quordle, check out today's Wordle and LoLdle.