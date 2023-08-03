Quordle today August 3 answers & hints (Quordle #556)

Quordle #556 for today, August 3, is here, and it is an interesting selection of words. The first and the fourth words are nouns, used for a person with a strong unreasonable belief and an artistic wooden frame for painting, respectively. The second word is an adjective used for a sufficient quantity, and the third one is a verb for an expression to convey happiness or amusement. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.
Quordle August 3 answers
The Quordle (#556) answers for August 1 are BIGOT, AMPLE, LAUGH, and EASEL.
Bigot is a noun for a person with a strong unreasonable attachment to a belief that causes them to be prejudiced against a particular person or group. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:
A person who is obstinately or unreasonably attached to a belief, opinion, or faction, especially one who is prejudiced against or antagonistic towards a person or people on the basis of their membership of a particular group.
Ample is an adjective meaning more than enough. According to Google, the meaning is as follows:
Enough or more than enough; plentiful.
Laugh is a verb used for the spontaneous and audible movement of the facial muscles expressing amusement. Laughter is often associated with happiness. According to Google, its meaning is as follows:
Make the spontaneous sounds and movements of the face and body that are the instinctive expressions of lively amusement and sometimes also of derision.
Easel is a noun used for the specific type of wooden frame artists used to hold their canvas upright while painting. According to Google, the meaning is as follows:
A wooden frame for holding an artist's work while it is being painted or drawn.
Quordle hints for today, August 3
The Quordle #556 hints for today, August 3, are as follows:
- #556 starts with the letters B, A, L, and E.
- #556 ends with the letters T, E H, and L.
- #556 contains the letters O, P, U, and S.
How to play Quordle
To play Quordle, follow the steps below:
- Head over to the Merriam-Webster website homepage for the game.
- Scroll down in the Games and Quizzes section and find Quordle under the Featured Games.
- On the page, you'll be greeted by four grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses.
- After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word.
- If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it.
- If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect.
- If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position.
- The objective of the game is to guess all four words in as few attempts as possible.
- After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.
