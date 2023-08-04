Quordle today August 4 answers & hints (Quordle #557)

Quordle #557 answers for today, August 4, are here, and they are an interesting combination of words. The first and the fourth ones are adjectives, meaning to have a weak base and be extremely selective, respectively. The second is a verb that means to be in debt, and the third is an abbreviation of a popular sports term. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Quordle August 4 answers

The Quordle (#557) answers for August 4 are SHAKY, OWING, HOMER, and PICKY.

Shaky is an adjective used for something that lacks a strong base and can be toppled with minimum force. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

Shaking or trembling. Unstable because of poor construction or heavy use.

Owing is a verb meaning to have a debt to someone. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

(Of money) yet to be paid.

Homer is an abbreviation for the word Home Run. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

Short for home run: a point scored in baseball when you hit the ball, usually out of the playing field, and are able to run around all the bases at one time to the starting base.

Picky is an adjective used for being extremely selective. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

Fussy and hard to please.

Quordle hints for today, August 4

The Quordle #557 hints for today, August 4, are as follows:

#557 starts with the letters S, O, H, and P.

and #557 ends with the letters Y, G, R, and Y.

and #557 contains the letters K, W, M, and C.

How to play Quordle

To play Quordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Merriam-Webster website homepage for the game. Scroll down in the Games and Quizzes section and find Quordle under the Featured Games. On the page, you'll be greeted by four grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all four words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

If you're done with Quordle, check out today's Wordle and LoLdle.