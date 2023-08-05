Quordle today August 5 answers & hints (Quordle #558)

Quordle #558 answers for today August 5 are here and they are an interesting selection. The first and the fourth verb means an involuntary muscle movement and the act of being born whereas the second and the third one are a specific type of fish and a bar to apply pressure with. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers.

Quordle August 5 answers

The Quordle (#558) answers for August 1 are SPASM, TRAWL, LEVER, and BIRTH.

Spasm is a noun of a sudden involuntary muscle movement or convulsion. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

A sudden involuntary muscular contraction or convulsive movement.

Trawl is a noun and means a specific type of fish with a seine. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

Fish with a trawl net or seine.

Lever is a noun for an extended bar used to apply pressure. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

A rigid bar resting on a pivot, used to move a heavy or firmly fixed load with one end when pressure is applied to the other.

Birth is a verb and is the act of being born. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

The emergence of a baby or other young from the body of its mother; the start of life as a physically separate being.

Quordle hints for today, August 5

The Quordle #558 hints for today, August 5, are as follows:

#558 starts with the letters S, T, L, and B.

and #558 ends with the letters M, L, R, and H.

and #558 contains the letters P, W, V, and R.

How to play Quordle

To play Quordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Merriam-Webster website homepage for the game. Scroll down in the Games and Quizzes section and find Quordle under the Featured Games. On the page, you'll be greeted by four grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all four words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

If you're done with Quordle, check out today's Wordle and LoLdle.