Quordle today August 6 answers & hints (Quordle #559)

Quordle #559 answers for today, August 6, are here, and the two verbs and two nouns are uncommon words. The first and the second verbs mean to dismiss a legal argument and to shed old feathers, respectively. As for the third and fourth nouns, they mean the main stem of a plant and an official order. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.
Quordle August 6 answers
The Quordle (#559) answers for August 6 are QUASH, MOULT, STALK, and EDICT.
Quash is a verb and a commonly used legal term, which means to cancel or prove an argument invalid. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:
Reject as invalid, especially by legal procedure.
Moult is a verb, and it means to shed old feathers. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:
(Of an animal) shed old feathers, hair, or skin to make way for new growth.
Stalk is a noun and is the main stem for a smaller plant, which grows to be the trunk of the tree. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:
The main stem of a herbaceous plant.
Edict is a noun and means an official order by a person in authority. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:
An official order or proclamation issued by a person in authority.
Quordle hints for today, August 6
The Quordle #559 hints for today, August 6, are as follows:
- #559 starts with the letters Q, M, S, and E.
- #559 ends with the letters H, T, K, and T.
- #559 contains the letters U, L, T, and D.
How to play Quordle
To play Quordle, follow the steps below:
- Head over to the Merriam-Webster website homepage for the game.
- Scroll down in the Games and Quizzes section and find Quordle under the Featured Games.
- On the page, you'll be greeted by four grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses.
- After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word.
- If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it.
- If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect.
- If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position.
- The objective of the game is to guess all four words in as few attempts as possible.
- After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.
