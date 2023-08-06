Quordle today August 6 answers & hints (Quordle #559)

Quordle #559 answers for today, August 6, are here, and the two verbs and two nouns are uncommon words. The first and the second verbs mean to dismiss a legal argument and to shed old feathers, respectively. As for the third and fourth nouns, they mean the main stem of a plant and an official order. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Quordle August 6 answers

The Quordle (#559) answers for August 6 are QUASH, MOULT, STALK, and EDICT.

Quash is a verb and a commonly used legal term, which means to cancel or prove an argument invalid. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

Reject as invalid, especially by legal procedure.

Moult is a verb, and it means to shed old feathers. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

(Of an animal) shed old feathers, hair, or skin to make way for new growth.

Stalk is a noun and is the main stem for a smaller plant, which grows to be the trunk of the tree. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

The main stem of a herbaceous plant.

Edict is a noun and means an official order by a person in authority. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

An official order or proclamation issued by a person in authority.

Quordle hints for today, August 6

The Quordle #559 hints for today, August 6, are as follows:

#559 starts with the letters Q, M, S, and E.

and #559 ends with the letters H, T, K, and T.

and #559 contains the letters U, L, T, and D.

How to play Quordle

To play Quordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Merriam-Webster website homepage for the game. Scroll down in the Games and Quizzes section and find Quordle under the Featured Games. On the page, you'll be greeted by four grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all four words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

If you're done with Quordle, check out today's Wordle and LoLdle.