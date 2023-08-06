Quordle today August 7 answers & hints (Quordle #560)

Quordle #560 answers for today August 7 are here and they are a bunch of interesting words. The first one is often associated with blacksmithing while the second word is often used to mean working hard. The third word is the act of moving on one's arms and knees whereas the fourth one is essential the thread tying everything together. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Quordle August 7 answers

The Quordle (#560) answers for August 7 are SMITE, GRIND, CRAWL, and FIBRE.

According to Google, the meaning of Smite is as follows:

Strike with a firm blow. Be strongly attracted to someone or something.

According to Google, the meaning of Grind is as follows:

Reduce (something) to small particles or powder by crushing it. Rub or cause to rub together gratingly.

According to Google, the meaning of Crawl is as follows:

Move forward on the hands and knees or by dragging the body close to the ground.

According to Google, the meaning of Fibre is as follows:

A thread or filament from which a vegetable tissue, mineral substance, or textile is formed.

Quordle hints for today, August 7

The Quordle #560 hints for today, August 7, are as follows:

#560 starts with the letters S, G, C, and F.

and #560 ends with the letters E, D, L, and E.

and #560 contains the letters T, R, W, and B.

How to play Quordle

To play Quordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Merriam-Webster website homepage for the game. Scroll down in the Games and Quizzes section and find Quordle under the Featured Games. On the page, you'll be greeted by four grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all four words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

If you're done with Quordle, check out today's Wordle and LoLdle.