Quordle today August 8 answers & hints (Quordle #561)

Quordle #561 answers for today are here and they are an interesting selection of words. The first five-letter word is both a synonym for a thin fabric and the name of a thin French pancake. The second word is used for both a storage box and an associate for the golf course. The third word is an adjective for the lack of moisture and the fourth one is a form of a dance. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Quordle August 8 answers

The Quordle (#561) answers for August 8 are CREPE, CADDY, DRIER, and TANGO.

According to Google, the meaning of crepe is as follows:

A light, thin fabric with a wrinkled surface. A thin pancake.

According to Google, the meaning of caddy is as follows:

A small storage container, typically one with divisions.

According to Google, the meaning of drier is as follows:

Free from moisture or liquid; not wet or moist. (Of information, writing, etc.) dealing primarily with facts and presented in a dull, uninteresting way.

According to Google, the meaning of tango is as follows:

A ballroom dance originating in Buenos Aires, characterized by marked rhythms and postures and abrupt pauses.

Quordle hints for today, August 8

The Quordle #561 hints for today, August 8, are as follows:

#561 starts with the letters C, C, D, and T.

and #561 ends with the letters E, Y, R, and O.

and #561 contains the letters P, D, R, and N.

How to play Quordle

To play Quordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Merriam-Webster website homepage for the game. Scroll down in the Games and Quizzes section and find Quordle under the Featured Games. On the page, you'll be greeted by four grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all four words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

If you're done with Quordle, check out today's Wordle and LoLdle.