Quordle today August 8 answers & hints (Quordle #561)

Quordle #561 answers for today are here and they are an interesting selection of words. The first five-letter word is both a synonym for a thin fabric and the name of a thin French pancake. The second word is used for both a storage box and an associate for the golf course. The third word is an adjective for the lack of moisture and the fourth one is a form of a dance. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.
Quordle August 8 answers
The Quordle (#561) answers for August 8 are CREPE, CADDY, DRIER, and TANGO.
According to Google, the meaning of crepe is as follows:
A light, thin fabric with a wrinkled surface. A thin pancake.
According to Google, the meaning of caddy is as follows:
A small storage container, typically one with divisions.
According to Google, the meaning of drier is as follows:
Free from moisture or liquid; not wet or moist. (Of information, writing, etc.) dealing primarily with facts and presented in a dull, uninteresting way.
According to Google, the meaning of tango is as follows:
A ballroom dance originating in Buenos Aires, characterized by marked rhythms and postures and abrupt pauses.
Quordle hints for today, August 8
The Quordle #561 hints for today, August 8, are as follows:
- #561 starts with the letters C, C, D, and T.
- #561 ends with the letters E, Y, R, and O.
- #561 contains the letters P, D, R, and N.
How to play Quordle
To play Quordle, follow the steps below:
- Head over to the Merriam-Webster website homepage for the game.
- Scroll down in the Games and Quizzes section and find Quordle under the Featured Games.
- On the page, you'll be greeted by four grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses.
- After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word.
- If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it.
- If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect.
- If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position.
- The objective of the game is to guess all four words in as few attempts as possible.
- After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.
If you're done with Quordle, check out today's Wordle and LoLdle.