Quordle today August 9 answers & hints (Quordle #562)

Quordle #562 answers for today are here, and they are an interesting group of words. The first answer means to have a large celebratory meal with a large group, typically annually. The second one means to imitate someone or something in an exaggerated or absurd way. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.
Quordle August 9 answers
The Quordle (#562) answers for August 9 are FEAST, APING, LIMIT, and GIRTH.
According to Google, the meaning of feast is as follows:
A large meal, typically a celebratory one. An annual religious celebration.
According to Google, the meaning of aping is as follows:
Imitate (someone or something), especially in an absurd or unthinking way.
According to Google, the meaning of limit is as follows:
A point or level beyond which something does not or may not extend or pass. A restriction on the size or amount of something permissible or possible.
According to Google, the meaning of girth is as follows:
The measurement around the middle of something, especially a person's waist. A band attached to a saddle and fastened around a horse's belly to keep the saddle in place.
Quordle hints for today, August 9
The Quordle #562 hints for today, August 9, are as follows:
- #562 starts with the letters F, A, L, and G.
- #562 ends with the letters T, G, T, and H.
- #562 contains the letters ST, P, M, and R.
How to play Quordle
To play Quordle, follow the steps below:
- Head over to the Merriam-Webster website homepage for the game.
- Scroll down in the Games and Quizzes section and find Quordle under the Featured Games.
- On the page, you'll be greeted by four grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses.
- After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word.
- If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it.
- If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect.
- If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position.
- The objective of the game is to guess all four words in as few attempts as possible.
- After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.
