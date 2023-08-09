Quordle today August 9 answers & hints (Quordle #562)

Quordle #562 answers for today are here, and they are an interesting group of words. The first answer means to have a large celebratory meal with a large group, typically annually. The second one means to imitate someone or something in an exaggerated or absurd way. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Quordle August 9 answers

The Quordle (#562) answers for August 9 are FEAST, APING, LIMIT, and GIRTH.

According to Google, the meaning of feast is as follows:

A large meal, typically a celebratory one. An annual religious celebration.

According to Google, the meaning of aping is as follows:

Imitate (someone or something), especially in an absurd or unthinking way.

According to Google, the meaning of limit is as follows:

A point or level beyond which something does not or may not extend or pass. A restriction on the size or amount of something permissible or possible.

According to Google, the meaning of girth is as follows:

The measurement around the middle of something, especially a person's waist. A band attached to a saddle and fastened around a horse's belly to keep the saddle in place.

Quordle hints for today, August 9

The Quordle #562 hints for today, August 9, are as follows:

#562 starts with the letters F, A, L, and G.

and #562 ends with the letters T, G, T, and H.

and #562 contains the letters ST, P, M, and R.

How to play Quordle

To play Quordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Merriam-Webster website homepage for the game. Scroll down in the Games and Quizzes section and find Quordle under the Featured Games. On the page, you'll be greeted by four grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all four words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

If you're done with Quordle, check out today's Wordle and LoLdle.